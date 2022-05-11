A new surgeon recently joined the staff at Newman Regional Health, and Dr. Rebecca Douglas is excited to become part of the local community.
Originally from Lexington, Ky., Douglass moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., to complete her surgical residency. That’s where she met her audio engineer husband, Greg, who has taken on the role of stay-at-home dad since the family moved to Americus. Together they share two children, 10-year-old Riley, and 15-month-old Marshall.
“Riley loves to play video games like any other 10 year old,” she said. “Marshall loves to do all things that toddlers do. ... My husband is a godsend. I coudn’t do this without him as my rock throughout all this, so I’m very appreciative that he’s willing to take that role at home.”
Douglass, who has been practicing medicine since 2016, said she knew early on that she wanted to be a doctor and learned early in her studies that she liked being able to solve problems as a surgeon.
“I always knew that I wanted to go into medicine when I was in high school,” she said. “My grandma was a nurse for over 30 years, and I really appreciated the care that she gave her patients, because I would be out with her in the community. She would see her patients she took care of and they would talk with her.”
When Douglass’s grandmother passed away, former colleagues, doctors and nurses came out and spoke about the impact she’d had.
“That really spoke a lot to me to know how to have a good bedside manner and how to really care for people,” Douglass said. “You have to take care of who they are as a person.”
Douglass said that has influenced how she cares for patients and their families. As a surgeon, she acknolwedged that she’s meeting people at some of the scariest moments of their lives.
“I really try to make sure my patients feel comfortable,” she said. “I’ve told them that, even after they leave, they can always call if they have more questions.”
Douglass is trained in the use of the da Vinci Robotic System for hernia and gallbladder procedures, and said she is happy to talk with patients about the benefits of doing surgeries robitically rather than with a standard incision. She also specializes in the following procedures:
F Cholecystectomy
F Appendectomy
F Colonoscopy
F Hernia Repair
F Esophagogastroduodenos copy
F Colectomy
F Mastectomy
F Excision of soft tissue mass
F Melanoma
F Wound Care
F Hemorrhoidectomy
“I would love for people to come see me and let me take care of them,” she said.
Aside from spending time with her family and practicing medicine, Douglass also loves basketball and Harry Potter.
That, of course, begs the question: What House is she in?
“My husband would say I’m a Ravenclaw, but I’m a Gryffindor,” she said with a laugh. “Ravenclaws are great, too, but I just always said I was in Gryffindor.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Douglass, call 620-343-6800.
