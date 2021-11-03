Expect tighter travel on Prairie Street during the workday Thursday.
The Lyon County Highway Department plans to clean storm drains on the overpass above the railroad tracks. As a result, Prairie Street will be reduced to one lane between South St. and Sixth Avenue.
The easiest way to cross the tracks and get around the problem is to use State Street or Congress Street, to the east of Prairie.
Thursday's cleaning work is expected to take 4-5 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.