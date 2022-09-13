Giovanni Gracilazo

Giovanni Gracilazo (17) scored the first home goal of the year for Emporia on Tuesday night against Topeka-Hayden.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team finally had its home opener six games into the season on Tuesday night, and the Spartans cruised to a 4-2 win over Topeka-Hayden in front of their home fans.

“I thought we got back on the right track,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I knew Hayden was going to be tough. I knew they were going to try to make us think in terms of how we can decipher the defense. With them playing so far back, our guys had to understand where the space is and how to create it.”

