The Emporia High School boys soccer team finally had its home opener six games into the season on Tuesday night, and the Spartans cruised to a 4-2 win over Topeka-Hayden in front of their home fans.
“I thought we got back on the right track,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I knew Hayden was going to be tough. I knew they were going to try to make us think in terms of how we can decipher the defense. With them playing so far back, our guys had to understand where the space is and how to create it.”
The two teams were in a defensive stalemate for the majority of the first half until senior midfielder Giovanni Gracilazo got Emporia on the board in the 27th minute. Five minutes later, freshman forward Kevin Magana made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute. Topeka-Hayden cut the deficit in half with a goal before halftime.
Emporia junior forward Mats Goerres found the net twice in the second half, first in the 49th minute then in the 76th to extend the Spartan lead to 4-1. Hayden would score its second goal of the night with 97 seconds left.
Ibarra was excited to see the support not only from the school, but from the Emporia community as well.
“It was awesome,” Ibarra said. “It was really neat to see the stands as packed as they were. The cheerleaders put together an event with the mini cheer. We had a club team from Emporia that were actually the ball boys for us. It was great to see them run around the field and be exposed to the high school atmosphere.
“The guys were excited. I thought they played well and I know they wanted to put on a show considering, in my opinion, the amount of talent we have on the team. It was a great atmosphere and they represented the high school very well.”
Emporia (5-1) will host its second of three-straight home games on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. against Valley Center. The team is glad it doesn’t have to worry about traveling this week.
“It can be exhausting going on the road, especially when you're going down to Titan Classic and playing three games early in the season,” Ibarra said. “So, having back-to-back home games where we don't have to travel helps because it's tough to play on like a Tuesday and Thursday while also traveling and also expect them to perform just from a physical standpoint.”
