The number "three" has played a significant number in Nicole Janzen's life over the last few years.
First it was finding a lump in her breast while taking a shower in July 2016 and receiving a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis to starting her first round of chemotherapy three months later.
Now it's celebrating a milestone: three years since starting that first treatment.
"I had had some pain in the left side and I had some pain in the boob area before from gaining or losing a cup size, so I just kind of ignored for several months," Janzen said. "I was very bad at doing breast exams."
It wasn't just the pain. Janzen said she had been feeling fatigued, like she wasn't getting enough rest. She pushed it away, attributing it to added stress at work. Then, by chance, Janzen said she decided to forgo her usual loofah sponge in the shower and felt a lump in her left breast — the same side where she had been feeling pain.
It was July 10, 2016 and Janzen was just 39.
"I did an exam in the shower and I thought, 'Well, that feels different,' in the lymph area, and then I found the lump," she said. "I immediately thought, 'I have cancer.' It was like I knew I had it before anyone told me."
Janzen said she called Dr. Anna LaSota the next day, who quickly got her in for a check-up. Two weeks later, Janzen was scheduled for a mammogram and a sonogram. She remembered the dread building up in her stomach as picture after picture was taking during the tests.
"The doctor kept asking for more pictures and more pictures and I kept thinking, 'This isn't normal,'" she said. "Then the doctor came back and they were standing over the bed and he was like, 'That's going to need to be biopsied.' Just real serious but I could see his eyes and I was just like, 'Oh, this is bad.'"
Radiology Technician Amber Peak, who performed some of Janzen's imaging at Newman Regional Health's W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center, said it can be hard to control those expressions when you know something is wrong. Especially in a small community in Emporia, where there's a good chance she knows the person that's coming in for testing on any particular day.
"It is a small community and I do know a lot of people who come in outside of my job," she said. "I'm not a radiologist and I can see that it looks different, but does it look like cancer or does it look like, 'This is genetic, your mother had this'? I can't change the way my eyes look. I can say, 'Hey, the doctor will talk to you,' but I'm afraid about what he's going to say when he comes over."
That level of care and compassion, Janzen said, helped her during the initial diagnosis.
Janzen had her first lumpectomy and biopsy with Dr. Timothy Harris on Aug. 10, 2016, just a month after she felt the lump, but soon went in for another surgery when it was determined that they had not found the clear margins — or the areas free of cancer cells.
"They didn't get the clear margins the first time so we had to go back in," she said. "I thought they were going to take out three lymph nodes, so I could not figure out why it felt so much different after that second surgery and I just had a lot more pain. I went in for follow-up with Dr. Harris and I asked him why it felt so different and he said they took out 29 lymph nodes. He said 28 of them had cancer, and I said, 'Wow.'"
Janzen started her first round of chemo on Oct. 19, 2016 at the Central Care Cancer Center, located at Newman Regional Health. Ultimately, Janzen underwent eight rounds of chemo and 40 rounds of radiation.
Her employer, a local financial institution, was incredibly supportive. Janzen said they intentionally left her off the schedule so that she could work the hours she could manage without the pressure of having an opening or closing shift. A typical week saw her working Monday - Wednesday, with chemo on Thursday. She would use the rest of the week to recover.
"I got a lot of support between my job and the Cancer Center," Janzen said.
Janzen found out that her cancer was Hormone Receptor-Positive, meaning it fed off of estrogen and progesterone — hormones her body naturally produced. After undergoing hormone suppressant therapy, Janzen underwent a total hysterectomy, with the removal of her ovaries to starve the cancer.
Shanna Clock, medical oncology manager and registered nurse with Central Care Cancer Center, has been with Janzen through her treatments. She said her oncology patients become family, and everyone in the center celebrates milestones and mourns losses together.
"We get them after their diagnosis and I know myself as a nurse giving chemo, feeling so much for them," Clock said. "You might think of the care being 'small town' but you're also getting that personal relationship and this huge support system, where it might feel like you're just a number at a bigger hospital."
With so many treatments, Janzen was grateful that she was able to do them in Emporia rather than having to travel to Kansas City or Wichita. Not only would that have been a hardship on her, she said, but it would have been a hardship on her friends and family.
"I couldn't ask my friends to take me to those appointments, you know?" Janzen said. "They're struggling and I can't ask them to take me places. I couldn't pay them to take me places."
Janzen said she appreciated seeing the same faces every time she came in to the Central Care Cancer Center, which helped bolster her spirits through the ups and downs.
She was also able to find other resources in town, too. She found a wig at Reflections Salon & Wig Boutique that looked so similar to her natural hair it was nearly impossible to tell she was wearing a hairpiece to begin with.
"I was OK with losing my hair because I knew it was going to happen," Janzen said. "What really upset me was when I was lost my eyebrows and my eyelashes. Everything went."
Her own experience inspired Janzen to help organize a support group for other cancer survivors, as well as family members and caregivers. The Journey Together Cancer Support Group meets at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Central Care Cancer Center, 1401 W. 12th Ave.
In most cases, mammograms are not offered until women are ages 40 or older. A family history of breast cancer or any changes in breast tissue, however, should be brought up to your doctor.
"When patients call us, we always say to call your doctor," Clock said. "You know your body. If it feels weird to you; you're the person who does the monthly exams. You're the person who knows if you've gained weight and your breasts are enlarged, or if there's a spot that feels funny that didn't feel that way before. You just kind of have to be self-aware and take those scary conversations with your doctor."
Janzen was released graduating to the next stage of recovery, meaning she can go six months between oncology appointments. Three years ago, she was not sure she would make it this far. She credits the swift care she received for where she is today and how far she's come.
For information on self breast exams visit www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/testing/types/self_exam. For more information about the W.S. & E.C. Jones Breast Care Center, visit www.newmanrh.org and more information about the Central Care Cancer Center can be found at cccancer.com.
