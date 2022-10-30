¡Viva la mariposa monarca! Monarch butterflies dominated the day at Saturday’s Día de los Muertos parade and festival in downtown Emporia.

Sally Sanchez announced that the Latin Fit butterfly dancers shared top parade entry honors with the David Delgado float. Dancers explained that butterflies represent souls that have passed on, a fitting emblem for this Day of the Dead celebration. The dancers added that Monarch butterflies arrive in the western Mexico state of Michoacán between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, where they will winter after their long journey south from Canada. The dates coincide with Día de los Muertos.

