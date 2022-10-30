¡Viva la mariposa monarca! Monarch butterflies dominated the day at Saturday’s Día de los Muertos parade and festival in downtown Emporia.
Sally Sanchez announced that the Latin Fit butterfly dancers shared top parade entry honors with the David Delgado float. Dancers explained that butterflies represent souls that have passed on, a fitting emblem for this Day of the Dead celebration. The dancers added that Monarch butterflies arrive in the western Mexico state of Michoacán between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, where they will winter after their long journey south from Canada. The dates coincide with Día de los Muertos.
Delgado is a former Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow member. His wife Díana is a legacy H.O.T.T. member. Festival volunteer Yahaira Ibarra said, “David is a treasure. He likes to volunteer when we need more hands.”
Festival-goers were enchanted with the parade entries.
“I like the butterflies,” Caroline Harrison said.
Her mother, Pam Harrison, added, “I didn’t realize there was a connection between the Monarch butterflies and Día de los Muertos.”
Mallory Koci enthused, “The butterflies were beautiful! And the dancing was outstanding!”
John Armstrong brought his 15-month-old daughter Alexandria downtown for her first Día de los Muertos parade. When asked what his favorite parade entries were, Armstrong responded, “Those butterfly costumes and that red Impala!”
The daylong festivities included numerous food booths featuring tacos, pupusas, frutas, and a wide array of other street foods. Several booths were selling clothing and gifts, some featuring Día de los Muertos merchandise.
Virginia Oropeza was assisted in her booth by her sister Irene Delgado. Their booth featured Día de los Muertos and mariachi dolls and figurines.
“People are coming,” Irene Delgado noted. “We are waiting for many people. We have been coming here for three years. Every time is bigger.”
A trio of sisters performed with the H.O.T.T. Raices Hispanas Grupo Folklorico dancers: 13-year-old Stephanie, 10-year-old Cristal and 6-year-old Melanie Montes. Their favorite part was handing out candy along the parade route.
“People loved it!” Stephanie exclaimed.
The girls’ father, Abraham Montes, hovered in the background, keeping a close eye on his daughters.
“I stand back so they can be themselves,” he said.
H.O.T.T. representatives Sally Sanchez, Patricia Reyes, Rebeca Herrera and Felix Lizarraga shared emcee duties for the daylong event. A hallmark of the Día de los Muertos festival is that color commentary is presented in both English and Spanish.
Well-known local singer Jaime Izaguirre performed after the parade at the H.O.T.T. bandstand to an appreciative audience. Other dance groups performing through the afternoon included Grupo Danza Lindo Michoacán and Danza Los Viejitos.
Contests were interspersed between performances. The “Mexican Scream” contest required participants to give their best long loud pathos-laden scream to a musical accompaniment. Angelica Delgado won that one. …by a scream.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, in conjunction with numerous sponsors, presents the annual celebration of a Mexican holiday during which families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.
H.O.T.T. is a community organization serving the Emporia area by promoting cultural unity and bringing together the talents and abilities of the Hispanic community in order to advocate for the betterment of the community. Since 1998, H.O.T.T. has provided over $45,000 worth of scholarships to Hispanic high school graduates who plan to attend Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College.
To learn more about H.O.T.T., visit their website at hottfiesta.com, reach them at 620-366-1094, or find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.