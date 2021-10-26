Emporia State University celebrated Homecoming 2021 with a modified parade through campus Saturday morning.
The ESU Marching Band, along with athletes, cheerleaders and campus organizations traveled down the campus Pedestrian Mall to raise spirits ahead of the Hornets’ 24-21 win over Missouri Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.