Thirty-four Vietnam Era veterans received service medallions during a special ceremony at the Emporia American Legion Wednesday evening.
Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office director Brigadier Gen. (Ret.) Bill Turner and deputy director Eric Rohleder presented medallions and certificates to veterans and their families during the ceremony.
Turner said the ceremony held a special significance for him, since his father was a Vietnam veteran.
"It's a very fulfilling feeling and there's lots of emotion that goes into it," he said. "There's an incredible pride for these folks who served before us, and led before us. We kind of stand of their shoulders with the examples that they set and the freedoms that they've enabled us to have."
Rohleder said the Kansas Vietnam Veteran Era Medallion Program has honored more than 8,000 Vietnam Era veterans since 2009. The medallion is issued to those who served active duty in the United States miitary between Feb. 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975.
"That's a lot, that's significant," he said. "But that's nowhere near the amount of Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses that we have."
Veterans were called up to receive their medallions one-by-one, their names read by Post 5 Commander Clay Childs. Several medallions were issued posthumously, with children or spouses standing in to receive the recognition on behalf of their loved ones.
Turner said both veterans their surviving family members can apply for the medal, medallion and certificate provided for by the State of Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.