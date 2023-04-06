The Emporia High School boys golf team began its season with a seventh-place finish at the Washburn Rural Invitational on Thursday.
The Emporia High School boys golf team began its season with a seventh-place finish at the Washburn Rural Invitational on Thursday.
The Spartans shot 319 as a team and were led by Caden Massey, who finished tied for ninth individually with a 75.
Nolan Jacob and Hudson Sauder both shot a 79 and Will Walker finished with an 86 for Emporia.
Olathe West won the event with an even 300.
The Spartans will be back in action on Monday, April 10 at Manhattan.
