The Emporia High School football team was riding high after a thrilling overtime win over Pittsburg in the season’s opening week.
But, like sports often do, the game can humble you quickly.
That’s what happened to the Spartans last week when they were shut out by Liberal in their home opener.
The team has attempted to turn the page while also trying to learn from its last game. Head coach Keaton Tuttle noted the team did not give great effort last week. He’s hoping that improves going forward, and that starts with how the team practices going into their next game.
“The biggest thing that we noticed is we didn't have a great effort last Friday,” Tuttle said. “Not only do we want to forget the score, but the effort side of things and how we played is something we want to forget as well. I really think our seniors and our captains have made it a point that that of type effort is not going to get the job done. But they've made it a point all this week that we might make mistakes and it might not be perfect, but we're going to give great effort going through it and they've really done that this week. It's nice to see how they responded because we’ve had some great practices this week.”
Sheldon Stewart will be at quarterback once again this week for Emporia, filling in for the injured Fred Jackson. The change was sudden a week ago but now that Jackson has a week of practice reps under his belt, Tuttle feels he will be more ready this time around.
“Sheldon has looked good this week,” Tuttle said. “He's taking on a lot of responsibility and he understands they are big shoes to fill. But he's up for the challenge and he's got the team behind him. Another week of reps is another chance for him to improve and hone his craft a bit. We tell him he doesn't have to be perfect, he just has to do his job. I think he's excited, I think the team is excited for him and we're excited to see what he can do on Friday.”
Emporia (1-1) will begin a two-game road trip tonight when the team travels to take on Salina Central. Tuttle knows the opponent is talented, but he’s focused on making sure Emporia plays their type of game.
“They've got some really good size and speed,” Tuttle said. “They're well coached and they've been very successful over the last few years. They have some very good athletes and they're going to fly around the field. They get to the ball well and can score a lot of points. But if we play our game, I think we can hang with a lot of teams. We're really looking forward to how our guys are going to respond on Friday. I'm hoping to see that improvement of effort and just go out there, play our game and hopefully be successful.”
