A preliminary hearing in Lyon County for an accused Oklahoma bank robber is scheduled for the eve of Thanksgiving. But federal authorities want him first.
“If they don't come get him, we'll proceed with our case,” Assistant County Attorney Ashley McGee said Tuesday.
But as of Tuesday morning, Jerry Ray Brown, 43, remained in the Lyon County Detention Center. He was scheduled for a hearing in federal court in Tulsa on bank robbery charges, but McGee presumes that's being postponed.
“We received a petition for a writ of habeas corpus,” McGee said. That paperwork from U.S. Marshals would allow Brown to be extradited from Emporia to Oklahoma.
But for now, Lyon County District Court records show Brown will appear before Judge Douglas Jones Wednesday, Nov. 24. He was arrested in Emporia last week on charges of felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, theft and criminal damage to property.
Brown also is charged with robbing two banks in suburban Tulsa in March and May 2020. Authorities say he drove to Emporia Monday, Oct. 25 after fleeing a traffic stop in northeast Oklahoma.
Local officers say they located Brown after receiving a tip about a fuel theft from a truck. A chase ended when Brown crashed into a power pole at South Commercial and Norton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.