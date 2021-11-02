Lyon County voters had a penny for their thoughts Tuesday. They decided to keep it.
The one-percent county sales tax won a 15-year renewal by a 67.6 percent majority. Final unofficial returns showed 3,438 for it, while 1,650 were against.
“Those things are pretty popular among our voters,” Tyler Curtis, Treasurer of Vote Yes Lyon County, concluded Tuesday night.
Curtis says since the county sales tax took effect in 2009, it's produced more than $50 million for Lyon County. He doesn't expect much will change now.
“They may be able to make some decisions that are longer-term – bid out some larger projects,” Curtis said. That's because the last county sales tax renewal was for 10 years, in 2012.
Curtis noted road, bridge and sidewalk projects are at the core of the tax. But he admitted that the Vote Yes committee didn't ask the public for specific suggestions about what might be done beyond that.
While no organized opposition group developed on the sales tax question, the Vote Yes Lyon County Facebook page had plenty of comments against renewal.
“A temporary tax never goes away,” one woman wrote.
“Maybe it's time for the city and county to tighten their belt and share some of the pain with the rest of us,” a man commented.
At one point two weeks ago, Emporia Mayor Rob Gilligan entered the social media discussion. He noted voters renewed a separate one-half percent city sales tax in 2017.
“That is designated for Economic Development purposes,” Gilligan wrote. He added that Emporia has a separate and permanent one-half percent city sales tax for general uses.
Lyon County was not the only place in Kansas with a sales tax question Tuesday. KAKE reported Garden City voters gave 72-percent support for its tax issue. KSN reported Great Bend had three separate tax questions totaling 0.45%.
Chase County had its own ballot question Tuesday, on a long-controversial Kansas topic: liquor by the drink.
The margin was almost three to one in favor of allowing public businesses to sell liquor without also selling food. The final unofficial count was 305 to 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.