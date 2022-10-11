Southern Lyon County USD 252 Superintendent Dr. Michael Argabright has been named the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Past and present USD 252 staff and students - along with members of the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association (KSSA) and Dr. Argabright’s family - piled into the Olpe school gym to surprise Argabright with the award Tuesday morning.

