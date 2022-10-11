Southern Lyon County USD 252 Superintendent Dr. Michael Argabright has been named the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year.
Past and present USD 252 staff and students - along with members of the Kansas School Superintendents’ Association (KSSA) and Dr. Argabright’s family - piled into the Olpe school gym to surprise Argabright with the award Tuesday morning.
“It’s extremely humbling because there are a lot of great superintendents in the state of Kansas that I admire and respect, so just to be a part of it was special to me,” Argabright said.
Argabright has been the superintendent at USD 252 for 16 years. He has been an active member of the Lyon County community, serving on multiple local organizations such as the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of the Flint Hills and Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees, as well as many state education organizations.
According to a press release from the KSSA, “To date, Dr. Argabright has successfully led over 106 projects/grants with outside funding that exceeds $5,500,000 [for USD 252].
Additionally, Argabright has played a very active role in the USD 252 Honor Flights, “leading military veterans on Honor Flights to Washington D.C. Since 2015-2016, Dr. Argabright has helped 260 veterans travel to Washington D.C. at the cost of almost $42,000 each.”
Argabright also served on the executive board for KSSA in the past, making 2023 the first year he was eligible to receive the award.
His philosophy on being a leader in public education: empowerment and a focus on Kansas kids.
“It always goes back to hiring good people and giving the guidance and leadership necessary - and then get out of their way and let them do their work,” Argabright said. “Empowering people has always been a trademark that we try to embrace, that’s when we excel the best.
“At the end of the day it’s all about kids,” he added. “Regardless of your responsibility and your roles, I’ve just tried to be engaged across the state and in my district because it’s all about helping kids and moving the meter and getting our Kansas kids a higher mark every day.”
To receive the award, Argabright was nominated by board members and superintendents and went through an extensive evaluation and interview process.
“Obviously an outstanding application because of the great work he does,” G.A. Buie, executive director of the KSSA, said. “This year was an incredibly difficult choice, but when the committee came into my office and told me who they selected, they said just overall it was what Mike does for the community and the state that just kind of edged him out over the two other fantastic candidates this year."
The other two Superintendent of the Year finalists were Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka USD 501 and Dr. Alicia Thompson of Wichita USD 259.
According to the KSSA, “As Kansas Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Argabright will now be considered for the AASA National Superintendent of the Year program. KSSA, in cooperation with the Ogden Financial Group, will host a celebration honoring Dr. Argabright in January 2023. They will also provide a $2,000 scholarship to a Kansas high school senior selected by the Kansas Superintendent of the Year.”
“I’m usually not speechless and I had a hard time getting through that,” Argabright said. “Having all four of our buildings, three different communities, community members, board members, past board members, my family, it was just beyond special and the more I looked out there the harder it was to talk. They are all special people and kids … at the end of the day they do a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.