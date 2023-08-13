The annual Pooch Plunge welcomed furry friends big and small for a final day of swimming at Jones Aquatic Center.
The Pooch Plunge marks the end of the swim season at Jones Aquatic Center each year. Prior to the event, pool staff turns off all chemicals in the water, leaving the water ready to be dumped after the dogs have their fun.
Chris Bates and Johannah Hastings were attending the event for the second year with their Bernedoodle, Pepper.
“She loves it,” Hastings said. “This is the first year that she got to go off-leash. We put a life jacket on and she absolutely had a blast doing it. It’s really good to have her off-leash. It’s a controlled chaos.”
Elizabeth Medlock brought her two yellow Labradors, Kya and Lexi, to enjoy a game of fetch in the pool.
“They love it. It’s exciting to them. This one runs around and this one likes to play fetch. It’s a lot of fun,” Medlock said.
Raise Your Paws founder Melanie Smith was on hand at the event, passing out dog treats and information to dog parents in attendance.
Smith said while the Pooch Plunge may not be a good idea for puppies or reactive dogs, it can be a great way for dogs to socialize and play in a controlled environment.
“For dogs that have been socialized and have been out and they can respond, this is a great event,” Smith said. “A lot of dogs were out here, they were having fun, there was good body language throughout the whole event.”
For dogs who may need some work on socialization, Smith said the event can also be a benefit.
“Sit and watch,” she advised. “It sounds silly, but if you can sit and watch and have them just watch the world go by and every once in a while do some good greets, that’s the best way to get your dog to be calm.”
