Last month, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) baseball rules committee approved the use of one-way electronic communication devices between the coach and the catcher during games.
The rule stipulates that the coach must be in the dugout when communicating with the catcher in relation to calling pitches.
Technology is fast becoming a part of sporting competitions. Major League Baseball has adopted the PitchCom device, where signs are transmitted via encrypted channels. Code words represent particular pitches and locations.
“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS Director of Sports and Educational Services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee in an issued NFHS press release.
Jeremy Holaday, an assistant executive director at the Kansas State High School Activities Association, said Kansas will incorporate the rule.
“Yes, we will absolutely adopt the rule,” he said in an email sent to the Gazette.
Holaday explained it should help the pace of games and eliminate the need for wristbands and signals.
“…the type of pitch and location can just be audible,” he said.
Emporia High School head baseball coach Anthony Markowitz isn’t sure if the rule will impact the game and has taken a neutral stance on the subject. He hasn’t decided if Emporia will employ the communication next season.
“I think it is good as it is similar to what the next level is doing,” he said via email. “However, PitchCom has evolved more than one-way comm. at the next levels. This rule is just for communication between the coach and catcher, if I am understanding it right, which would still require the catcher to relay a sign to the pitcher.”
Markowitz said at the NCAA level, many programs are utilizing electronic wristbands already, and most high school coaches have a system for providing signs for any given pitch.
“We do this during the high school season and let players develop as pitch callers during the summers,” Markowitz said. “I think if high school baseball ever went to the electronic wristbands for more defensive players, that could be more beneficial in terms of all players being on the same page.”
Lebo-Waverly head coach Jason Konrade doesn’t think the rule will affect 1A/2A schools but could help with the accuracy of pitch calls.
“It should help with the accuracy of pitch calling from coach to catcher, as hand signs have been used in the past, and inevitably do get missed a percentage of times,” he said in an email sent to the Gazette.
The cost of devices has been an issue regarding implementation.
“The main concern for a few years when this came about was will all schools be able to afford the devices,” Holaday said. “The good news is the market has grown and competition has driven down the price. Schools have many options. Price could range from $50 to a couple thousand.”
Konrade likes the embracement of technology, but the price tag concerns him.
“From just a quick Google search it looked like this device is costly, running from multiple hundreds of dollars up to 1K,” he said. “So, the acquisition is a concern for many small schools on tight budgets.”
