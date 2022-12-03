ESU Live United Bowl champs

Emporia State football won the Live United Bowl over Southeastern Oklahoma in Texarkana, Arkansas on Saturday.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State took advantage of five Southeastern Oklahoma turnovers on the way to a 48-27 win in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl on Saturday in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The Savage Storm took the opening kickoff and advanced to the Hornet 28-yard line before Emporia State stopped them thanks to a fourth down sack by Jordan Williams. The Hornets then marched 59 yards on six plays to take a 7-0 lead with a 33-yard pass from Braden Gleason to Jaylen Varner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.