The Emporia State athletic department officially inducted its latest class into its Hall of Honor on Thursday night.
The induction ceremony was held in the Skyline Room of the ESU Memorial Union.
One team and six individuals were among the honorees.
1936 Men’s Track & Field Distance Medley Relay (Duward Crooms, Norman Rhoads, Paul Bridges and Archie San Romani)
Marcella Bayon, Women’s Tennis (2004-08)
Josh Honeycutt, Men’s Track & Field (2008-11)
Angela Mahan, Softball, (2008-11)
Rainer Martens, Baseball, (1961-64)
Laura Mayo, Women’s Track & Field (1997-98)
Lance Nichols, Basketball/Baseball (1957-60)
