When the big weather story in Emporia is a change in wind direction, we know things have calmed down.
That change from south to north is expected around noon Monday. It could affect controlled burns, so the National Weather Service has declared a “marginally very high grassland fire danger” for Chase County.
Spring conditions are coming for the Emporia area this week. Clouds on Monday should not bring rain, but keep the high to around 60 degrees. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with a Wednesday forecast high of 73.
The next chance for rain develops Thursday afternoon, ending Friday morning. This time, the temperature should stay above freezing.
The final totals from last week’s snowstorm included 4.7 inches at a recording station five miles east-southeast of Emporia.
Four inches were reported south-southeast of Bushong and five miles north of Dunlap. But northwest of Emporia, only 2.1 inches fell.
