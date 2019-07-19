Newman Regional Health’s 10th annual Denim & Diamonds is just two weeks away and is shaping up to be a night to remember.
The gala, which benefits the Newman Regional Health Foundation, will begin 6 p.m. Aug. 2 R Memorial Union’s Webb Hall on the Emporia State University campus. Director of Business Development McKenzie Cinelli said those wishing to attend should register for tickets by July 26.
Cinelli said those who register by that date will have a chance to see — and bid on — a large selection of silent auction items. The live auction will be held the evening of the event and also features a number of unique items.
“We have so many exciting things lined up,” Cinelli said. “Our numbers are looking great so far and our ticket sales are increasing every day, so we’re really trying to push people to get their registrations in.”
All of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of five new anesthesia machines for the hospital over the next 2 - 3 years.
“Four of those machines will be used in our surgical department and one of those will be used on the fourth floor in Labor and Delivery,” Cinelli said. “We’ve determined that one anesthesia machine helps approximately 2,500 surgical patients per year. Everyone coming through the doors, both inpatient and outpatient surgeries, is going to benefit from that.”
The machines are priced at around $50,000 each, and the goal is to fund the purchase of at least two machines in 2020.
“If you aren’t coming here to get surgery, then you know somebody who’s coming here to get surgery,” Kathryn Martin, events coordinator for the hospital, said. “You have to have anesthesia in some way. So, it affects, really, everybody.”
Cinelli said Denim & Diamonds committee members determine where the funds would make the most impact each year. Projects in the past have included Cardiac Cath Lab equipment, a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber for the Wound Care Clinic and a centralized fetal monitoring system for the Women’s Life Center.
“What we do every year with the Denim & Diamonds money is look at what area of the hospital could best utilize those funds to make sure that department is providing the best quality care that they can,” she said. “That is the mission of our hospital, to provide quality care to our community. With the support through Denim & Diamonds, we’re able to continually do that. Every year we come up with a project, of where we want to invest those funds and it’s been amazing over the course of 10 years to see those funds utilized.”
Cinelli said the number of items donated to both the silent and live auctions has increased each year.
“Our number of items is insane this year,” Cinelli said. “It’s been so humbling to see the amount of support we’ve gotten, and the items that we have received as well. We have some really exciting and unique experiences and dinners, one-of-a-kind handcrafted art pieces, and our items in our live auction are really exciting.”
Some of the live auction items up for grabs this year include a 10-week-old registered Brittany puppy, a Clint Bowyer-autographed fire suit and much more.
Tickets are $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight, and can be purchased by visiting www.ddbg19.givesmart.com or calling 343-6800, ext. 1920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.