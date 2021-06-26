With music, fellowship and an intimate, homey venue, one Olpe woman started a small and growing event that’s raised thousands of dollars for local organizations.
Jeanna Scheve said it all began in 2017 after a conversation with her husband Aaron. A musical person by nature, Scheve recalled musing about starting a gathering that would allow local musicians to come together and play.
“I really like to gather people,” she said. “And we have a great porch, so Aaron was like, ‘Let’s just use the porch?’ People came and sat in our yard and we had our first jam.”
It was around the time that Aaron Scheve’s brother-in-law was serving with the 2-17 Field Artillery. That night, everyone wrote letters to the soldiers in the 2-17.
“It was really cool to get together in a really low-key way,” Jeanna Scheve said. “It is literally let’s just sit like in the old time and sit and listen to music on a porch.”
The next gathering, people brought food for the Madison Bread Basket.
And that’s how, five years ago, the Front Porch Jams of Lyon County, Kansas was born.
“I was like, ‘You know, I really love this. What are some other causes we could support by doing something like this?’ It just took off from there,” Scheve said.
For someone who enjoys people, music and supporting local causes, the Front Porch Jams have become a simple, yet powerful, way for Scheve to bring the things she loves most together. And the result impacts more than just those who show up for the jams.
“In the three seasons we’ve been able to have out of the four years, we’ve raised almost $7,000 for local causes,” Scheve said. “I just thought it was just, ‘Do some good things and go pass the hat.’ That’s been really rewarding to see that.”
The largest amount raised to date was $1,600 for the Southern Lyon County USD 252’s Honor Flight program. To date, more than $3,500 has been raised for the program through the Front Porch Jams.
Other programs that have been supported include veterans memorials, Lions Club, libraries, drone programs and, most recently, the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity.
Held at Las Casitas Park on June 18, $350 in cash was donated along with “a set of nice cabinets.” On top of that, some community members signed up as volunteers and expressed interested in joining the board of directors.
“That’s the big thing — we have several people who signed up to volunteer to work on some of our projects or, you know, just come paint or landscape,” said EAHFH board member Dana Cole. “We had a couple of people interested in being on the board, because we have like three or four slots open on the Habitat for Humanity board. ... If you added all the manpower up and the cabinets that we’re getting and all of that, you know, I thought it was a pretty successful night.”
Cole, who’s held a jam at her home, said Scheve’s “big heart” is what makes the whole thing work.
“Jeanna has a big heart and she wants to give to the communities in different ways,” Cole said. “She always lets the host pick what their passion is, and she does it just to get people together and just to get the music out. It gives new musicians chances and the opportunity to play for people. And I think that’s important.”
Scheve said it works because people are wiling to host and others are willing to come out and play. Without those two key components in place, the Front Porch Jams would not be able to continue.
“Musicians keep coming back because they like the atmosphere, they like the setting where people are actually sitting and listening to them,” she said. “A lot of the times when you play live music, it’s a party atmosphere and people are talking or dancing, and that’s great — that’s what music does, right? It’s a healer and it invokes a ton of emotion. To actually get to come and play and have an audience sit and listen to your words and music is special if you’re a small town artist. You only get that if you make the big time.”
In previous years, she’s asked for sponsors to be able to give something to the musicians who come out to play. This year, after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she’s asked everyone to play “pro bono” since everyone is in recovery mode.
Hosting a jam, she said, is an incredibly intimate experience with people inviting friends, family, neighbors and strangers to hang out and listen to music on their lawns. Scheve takes care of all the marketing for a jam, books the artists and walks the hosts through everything. She even provides the equipment and set-up for each event.
“My first question is always, ‘What do you want to sponsor for? What cause are you thinking of?’ Because I really try to connect with the people that are part of that cause, so they can be part of the jam,” Scheve said. “That way they can talk to the audience about where the funds are gonna go and why they’re raising them. I help to facilitate all of that for them.”
As Front Porch Jams of Lyon County continues to grow, so does its list of musicians and hosts. Scheve said those interested in either hosting a jam or coming on as a musician can message her on the Front Porch Jams Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/lycofrontporchjams.
Scheve said she hopes those who come out to a jam take an opportunity to connect with someone and have a conversation and make connections.
“This really started out of a desire to just build community in a really simple way,” she said. “The cause is part of it, the musicians draw them out there, but really I just hope to connect people. This is just bringing back sitting with your neighbor and striking up a conversation and making those connections.”
