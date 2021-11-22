Jumah’Ri Turner scored 27 points and Emporia State downed William Jewell 78-71 Saturday to pick up head coach Craig Doty’s 200th career victory.
The back-and-forth game featured seven ties and eight lead changes. The Cardinals (2-2) raced out to a 39-35 lead by halftime, but the Hornets (3-1) shot 55.17% in the second half to flip the game in their favor.
Emporia State led just 68-67 with 3:39 left in the game, but Turner scored six straight to give his team a cushion that William Jewell would not overcome.
Turner shot 12-of-21 for the game to earn his 27 points while Tray Buchanan went 6-of-13 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the foul line to add 19 point.
With the win, Doty is now 200-97 during his 10 seasons serving as a head coach at the NCJAA, NAIA and NCAA levels.
“If you’ve spent time at Rock Valley College, Graceland University or Emporia State you know the common denominator is community and support,” Doty tweeted after the game. “Thanks to all our past and present student-athletes, coaches, and administrators for allowing this to happen. Let’s keep working!”
The Hornets will host Tabor College at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.