The 48th Art Therapy Discovery Day will be held at the Emporia State University Memorial Union on Saturday, March 25.
The conference provides continuing education and networking opportunities for individuals involved in art therapy.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 4:44 pm
“So every Discovery Day has a focus on different kinds of areas in which art therapy is being used,” said Clara Corn, the event host and an instructor in the art therapy program at Emporia State University. “No matter what a person’s interest area is, we have a wide variety of topics that they can explore.”
The Art Therapy Discovery Day is intended for an array of individuals, from current and incoming art therapy students to seasoned therapy professionals. It is also for those just wanting to learn more about art therapy.
“It’s really an ideal one-day kind of conference experience for people interested in going into the field of art therapy,” Corn said. “It’s a really great way for all of those different groups to communicate together. And it’s really fantastic, especially for the students and incoming students and those considering becoming students because then they can really meet a lot of people in the field who are working.”
CEUs are available for conference attendees.
“So those who are already in art therapy or a related field might be interested in that as well,” Corn said.
Art therapy is a standalone mental health profession, and therapists work with people in community-based settings, inpatient hospitals, outpatient clinics, school settings and nursing homes. It connects with the mind, body and spirit in ways distinct from talk therapy.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to verbalize things,” Corn said. “And so having the ability to process those difficult emotions in a visual way can be a really unique approach that is helpful for many people.”
The conference will comprise breakout sessions bookending a lunch break and feature keynote speaker Daniel Blausey. Blausey is a nationally recognized art therapist specializing in life transitions.
“I’ve been lucky to see him speak before at an earlier conference, and I think he really has a dynamic personality, and I think anyone who comes is going to enjoy his keynote a lot,” Corn said.
A silent auction comprising art and craft items will be offered throughout the day.
“So in between your breakout sessions, at lunch and the breakfast, you can keep checking on your auction item bid,” Corn said, “It’s a really fantastic way to get your shopping done really early because we have a variety of art and handmade pieces there.”
For additional information, visit the conference Facebook conference page at https://fb.me/e/2Etwll3Fz.
