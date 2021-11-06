Editor’s note: This is the second part of a six part series on the final battle of World War II: The Battle of Okinawa. The series follows the stories of several local men who served in the war and experienced it firsthand.
The only marine interviewed from Lyon County who actually fought on Okinawa was Richard McCoy. While the navy men were providing protection from off-shore and the Army Air Corps was flying above, only the marines were engaged in hand-to-hand fighting, and McCoy’s descriptions are the most vivid. Assigned to the 3rd Amphibian Tractor Company, McCoy, who was a fair mechanic, went overseas trained in light tanks, but just as they left, the Marine Corps disbanded light tanks.
They weren’t big enough, heavy enough. They didn’t get around well in the swamps in the jungle islands, and they didn’t have enough armor to stop a .30 bullet, so they just disbanded them.
As McCoy related, “Those tanks had radial engines, airplane engines, instead of the inline engines that we think about that most cars and trucks have today.”
He first found himself in Bougainville, where a new shipment of what they called water buffaloes had come in. They were unloaded on the docks with engines in boxes in the cargo compartment and tracks in boxes in the cargo area. He and his buddies were responsible for installing the engines, putting the tracks on and getting them ready to move.
They worked there until long after dark every day. Luckily there were troops around them protecting the whole area, and mosquitoes were not too bothersome. Once the tractors were in use, repairs were needed on a daily basis. Those amphibian tractors took the troops over the coral reefs to land on the different islands where battle was going on.
Now, mosquitoes!
As McCoy told it, “They weren’t really as big as bats, but almost. Maybe not. As big as a house fly, anyway, horse fly, possibly. But you’d have eight or 10 on your arms, back, shoulders, whatever, while you were simply walking to chow line, to work, or going back from one edge to another. You know, after about two weeks, we never even itched. We never had a bump come up that itched at all. The antihistamines in our bodies didn’t work anymore against mosquito bites.
“Oh, they still bit. What we tried to do was plaster mud over us to keep the mosquitoes away, mud all over everything. The only things that were open were your nostrils and your eyeballs. You even put mud in your ears trying to keep the mosquitoes away. If a guy was wounded in the bush, a lot of them died from lack of blood because the mosquitoes would just eat them up. It happened.
“And then malaria. I was down with malaria for a while. Dengue fever was another one, and that’s even worse than malaria. I was in the hospital with malaria for seven days. You would sweat one hour, and the sweat would build up. We were on cots in the mud in the hospital area. We had mosquito nets around the cots.
“The corpsmen would come around periodically, a couple times a day, and you were laying there in your puddle of sweat, and they would take you out and dry you off, dump the water out of your canvas cot and put you back in it. They would feed you water and everything else. Nobody wanted to eat anything, but the corpsmen tried to get us to eat. Soup was about the only thing to stay down. And the next hour you’d freeze to death. Maybe not in an hour, but a couple of hours in between, you’d sweat one time, then you’d freeze to death the next two hours. And it was just alternating like that. You’d sweat so much, you couldn’t have a bowel movement, didn’t have enough moisture in your body to allow your bowels to go ahead and move. Urinating, once in a great while, once a day because you’d sweat all the moisture out.
“That was bad but dengue fever, they called it bone-breaker fever, and that was even worse. It’s also carried by mosquitoes, and it hurt, oh man, it hurt. It hurt to even move your fingers, your neck, your back. Standing up hurt, sitting down hurt, laying down hurt. Everything, every bone in your body hurt. And they called bone-breaker fever, and boy, that’s a good name for it. And it lasts about a week, too. But there wasn’t anything anybody could do.
“Instead of quinine — they never had quinine for malaria; we had atabrine. It was a little yellow pill, and we could sure tell when we had a newbie come by, and of course whenever the newbies came in, ‘You’ll be sorry!’ But nevertheless their skins were white, and we were all yellow from the atabrine. It took about three weeks for the atabrine to turn your skin yellow, and that would stop, theoretically, malaria. It didn’t, of course, with me, but it certainly cut it down because some people would die of it. But anyway, it was a real bitch.”
Prior to the invasion of Okinawa, McCoy also participated in the invasion of Guam. His amphibian tractor was in the third wave to hit the beach. The nights there were really rough, he said, because mortars walked up and down the beach. He would try to dig his foxhole deeper in the sand with his fingernails, but if he dug too deep, the water level was only about six or eight inches below ground.
On his amphibian tractor, they had two .50 machine guns forward and four .30 machine guns on the sides, all on tracks so they could move them around from one side to another. They tried not to fire those machine guns, though, because if they fired them, they had to clean them. They needed to have them available when they needed them, but they tried not to shoot them unless they had to.
While on Guam, McCoy’s amphibian hit a mine and he lost his driver. The mine came up through the transmission and knocked the track out, so he took all the bolts out of the rest of the machine guns before leaving the tractor. He took the fourth machine gun which had short belts and an asbestos glove to carry the barrel when he fired it. He was put on point on patrol as they made their way along a trail looking for mines and trip wires.
However, they ran into a Japanese ambush with fire coming from both sides of the jungle on the trail. He had used half of his belt of ammunition when a big Japanese soldier came running up to him with a bayonet. McCoy, thinking back, said he should have turned his machine gun on him and just cut him down, but no, he didn’t. He picked up the machine gun and put it up across his chest to try to stop the thrust of the bayonet. It stuck in the mechanism of the machine gun, so it didn’t work either.
“And you know,” McCoy related, “I’ve been working trying to remember for sixty years exactly what happened when we were rolling on the ground. I was alive, the Jap was dead, and I had a bloody k-bar knife that was Marine Corps issued, a ten-inch knife that we had. But I don’t remember anything that happened. It was completely blocked out of my mind. It was kind of bad. I lost my radioman there, too, so I was the only survivor out of the three that were in our amphibian tractor unit.”
(Richard McCoy told so many interesting vignettes that picking up his folder to read is fascinating. Feel free to stop at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St., to view his entire interview.)
