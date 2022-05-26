It's budget season for the Lyon County Commission. And the early trend from county departments is higher.
“Most of them are up,” Chair Rollie Martin said Thursday, “due to inflation, wage pressures and fuel costs.”
One exception is Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness. It presented a request Thursday for $408,000, the same amount as last year.
The commission began study sessions Wednesday on a budget for next fiscal year. One hopeful sign for the requests is that sales tax revenue is higher. That upward trend continued in April.
“The dollar amount, compared to a year ago, is about $2,500,” Martin said. “It's good.”
Commissioners were told in March that sales tax collection was up 16% from 2021.
Martin had an afternoon appointment planned with the county road and bridge department. He's been getting a lot of calls about roads lately.
“The three days of slow, steady rain put them in poor condition again,” Martin admitted. “You can't do anything except listen.”
Once gravel roads have time to dry, they'll be prepared through regular maintenance, the chair said.
Martin added that the commission again did not act on Emporia Main Street's “E3” request. Executive Director Casey Woods asked commissioners in early May to commit $.750,000 to match a possible grant for a tech accelerator program.
