For Emporia State baseball player Kadyn Williams, you could say he was destined to be a Hornet.
Williams said he can recall going to Emporia State games with his dad when he was young.
“I can remember going to games when I was 10 years old and watching them play with my dad,” Williams said. “I’ve always been a huge Hornet fan. Right before COVID hit, they had a pretty good team and that was right around the time they started recruiting me. It just seemed like I was always going to Emporia State for as long as I can remember even though I was getting recruited by other schools.”
Williams’ early years were in Madison and his family moved to Emporia when he was in kindergarten. He still has some memories of those early days, when his love for baseball originated.
“I would say baseball has been my favorite sport for as long as I can remember,” Williams said. “Going way back to when I was like two or three living in Madison. My family always told me that I would make them stay in the front yard and throw me wiffleballs until it got dark outside. Then growing up, playing in Emporia with all my buddies. It’s been my sport for as long as I can remember.”
Williams played on the Emporia Sluggers travel team, which are no longer active. He said he played up a year, so a lot of his buddies that he still keeps in contact with were a year older than him when he got to Emporia High School.
Unfortunately, Williams junior year (and their senior year) was canceled due to COVID, so they only had one year of high school ball together. Williams was then the only returning starter during his senior year in 2021, but he credits mentoring a lot of younger players that year in shaping the leader he is today.
“I didn’t play much varsity my freshman year,” Williams said. “I played a little bit towards the end but was mainly JV. Then my sophomore year, I played every game on varsity and that was the last year that I got to play with those guys that I played with when I was younger, so that was a fun year.”
“My junior year was the COVID year and we thought we were going to have a pretty good team. Then we weren’t as good my senior year. We graduated eight of the nine starters and I was the only one that returned. So obviously, there were some growing pains that year, but it kind of molded me into the leader that I am today.
Williams had high praise for his high school and college coaches so far. He credits Anthony Markowitz with helping shape him into the baseball player and person he is today. But his roots with now former Emporia State head coach Seth Wheeler go back even further.
“I job-shadowed Wheeler when he was the pitching coach here and I was in middle school,” Williams said. “I think (new ESU head coach) Brad Hill is going to do awesome, but it definitely stung a little bit because Wheeler is one of my favorite coaches that I’ve ever had. Not only did he mold me into a better baseball player and show me the ropes of college baseball, but he made me a much better person.”
While listed as an infielder, Williams is more of a utility player for the Hornets. He saw most of his time as a freshman at the hot corner before playing mostly second base and the outfield as a sophomore. He said his biggest adjustment came during the fall of his freshman campaign.
“I would say the fall of my freshman year was the biggest adjustment for me,” Williams said. “It was different to see the arms that we would see at the DII level that you wouldn’t see in high school, but I was kind of getting into the swing of things by the end of the fall. Then that first game we played in February was like 10 degrees and it was like 10 at night. It was just a really eye-opening atmosphere compared to the last game I played in high school. But I hit the ground running and had a pretty good freshman year.”
Williams wanted to earn as much playing time as possible as a freshman, though he did not expect to start every game. He credits that to the work he put in during the fall.
“I knew that if I worked my tail off that I would have a shot to play right away, but I definitely didn’t think I was going to play every game,” Williams said. “I worked really hard in the fall and spring and getting into the weight room was huge for me. I was hitting every day, whether it was right after class or showing up early to the field. I just wanted to work really hard so I would be able to play as much as I could for my hometown team.”
While there will be changes coming with head coach Brad Hill, Williams is glad to see what he will bring to the table and is also glad to have one of Emporia State’s own step into lead the program.
“I’m really excited that he is a former Hornet,” Williams said. “When we heard that Wheeler got let go, a bunch of the players talked and we all agreed that we wanted the new guy to keep the Hornet tradition alive. I’ve heard he’s going to do that and he’s also going to be tough on us, which I think we need. We have a really young group and that kind of showed this year. We’ve talked a few times and we both agree that there are some changes that need to be made and I’m excited to get back there and see all that come to fruition.”
Williams is playing summer ball in Jefferson City, Missouri this summer with the Renegades. He is staying with his girlfriend, who is from there, and the season started in May and runs through the end of July. He will be one of the veteran guys for Emporia State this year, and he’s looking forward to mentoring the younger guys.
“There’s not a lot of older guys left anymore, so I am kind of turning into one of those guys,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a lot of growing with these new guys that we are going to have to show the ropes to. I’m one of the guys now that will help show them what college baseball is like and how to do things the right way.”
Williams has two years left in him and he hopes to see Emporia State take strides in the coming years. For the kid that grew up going to Hornet games to someone who knows what goes on behind the scenes day in and day out, Williams has come a long way from being the wide-eyed kid who just saw what was happening on the field.
“As a young kid, all you see is the game on the field,” Williams said. “I was prepared for that aspect but you don’t see all the work that goes into it off the field. I really started to learn that in high school. Markowitz played a big role in that, and so did my dad with showing me how hard I have to work and what it takes if you want to be successful.”
