Kadyn Williams

Emporia High School graduate Kadyn Williams stepped into a starter’s role right away for the Emporia State baseball team.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

For Emporia State baseball player Kadyn Williams, you could say he was destined to be a Hornet.

Williams said he can recall going to Emporia State games with his dad when he was young.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.