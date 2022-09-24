In a battle between two of the top offenses in the MIAA, the defenses are what shined at Welch Stadium on Saturday.
In the end, Emporia State came up just short in a 14-13 matchup against No. 14 Pittsburg State in front of 5,122 fans at the 100th Sunflower Showdown.
“I thought we played well enough to win but just did not execute on six or seven plays during the course of that game,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “I know one thing. The way this team is, we take this thing collectively as a unit so there’s no excuses. But I felt like we were the better team today. I thought our kids deserved the win but you got to go out and earn it, and we didn’t do that.”
Emporia State had a few chances that would have changed the outcome of the game. A missed extra point and two missed field goals, one coming with 8:01 to play in the fourth quarter, stand out. Once that happened, Pittsburg State was able to run out the rest of the clock. The Gorillas were 4-for-5 on fourth down on the day, including two conversions on the game’s final drive.
Both of Emporia State’s scores came in the second quarter, beginning at 11:15 when Braden Gleason found Tyler Kahmann for a 16-yard score to tie the game at seven. Emporia State scored again on its next possession with eight minutes to play as Gleason found Corey Thomas in the back of the endzone for a 25-yard score. The extra point was missed and the Hornets took a 13-7 lead into the half.
“They switched it up a little bit, playing some man and zone,” Gleason said on the Pittsburg State defense. “They tried to do a lot of different things. We just need to do a better job of finding a rhythm offensively and when we do, be able to put points on the board.”
One of the few mistakes Emporia State made on defense came in the third quarter, when a pass interference call set up the Gorillas with a first-and-goal from the six-yard line. Two plays later, they found the endzone from a yard out to take a 14-13 lead with 10:15 to play in the third.
The only points in the first quarter came on a Pittsburg State four-yard touchdown pass from Chad Dodson to Bryce Murphy with 11:06 to play.
“We know they’re a good team,” said linebacker Dawson Hammes, who led the ESU defense with 14 tackles. “We know they can throw the ball, have a big offensive line and have good running backs, so we had to be good across the board. I think we did a good job but we just left some points out there. But it’s football, that happens sometimes. I have a lot of confidence in my team and we’ll bounce back.”
Emporia State (2-2) will look to bounce back next weekend when it travels up the turnpike to take on Washburn in Topeka on Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.
