Braden Gleason

ESU QB Braden Gleason leads the MIAA in passing yards this season.

If you like offense, you’ll probably like what you see when Emporia State takes on No. 22 Nebraska Kearney this afternoon.

The Hornet feature the MIAA’s top passing attack while the Lopers are the league’s top rushing team. Both teams are in the top three in scoring offense, averaging 31.7 and 31.1 points per game.

