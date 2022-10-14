If you like offense, you’ll probably like what you see when Emporia State takes on No. 22 Nebraska Kearney this afternoon.
The Hornet feature the MIAA’s top passing attack while the Lopers are the league’s top rushing team. Both teams are in the top three in scoring offense, averaging 31.7 and 31.1 points per game.
“It’s going to be a big challenge for us,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “There’s a reason why they’re ranked and were a playoff team last year. They don’t have many weaknesses at all.”
The Lopers offense revolves around quarterback TJ Davis, who is one of the most electrifying players in all of NCAA DII. He is sixth in the nation in rushing yards while leading the MIAA in the category, and is averaging just under 130 yards per game on the ground.
“You can’t simulate what he does in practice,” Higgins said. “You can try the best you can. The thing that impresses me the most about him is how tough he is. He plays quarterback and he takes shot after shot and gets right back up, so I have a lot of respect for him and how he plays the game. You can’t stop him, so you have to try and slow him down the best you can.”
The Emporia defense has been playing well the past few games, and defensive end Rylan Miller is confident the unit is up to the challenge in from of them.
“He presents a pretty big challenge, but we are definitely ready for him,” Miller said. “We’ve played with great effort these past couple of games for us so if we can continue to play with that effort, I think we’ll get it done.”
While Nebraska Kearney features the league’s top rusher, the Hornets have the league’s top passer in Gleason, who is averaging 307.8 yards per game through the air.
“They’re a really solid defense that tries to keep everything in front of them,” Gleason said. “We really just try to play our game and use our tempo to our advantage. We’re going to have to play a good, sound game, execute our game plan and put points on the board.”
Football is generally won in the trenches, and offensive lineman Conner Lierz feels the unit is playing more physical up front.
“I think we’re just playing a lot more physical up front and that kind of helps everyone do their job, especially when you have No. 10 [Gleason] back there doing his thing.,” Lierz said. “It has been a good thing for our team and our offense seeing what we’ve been doing, but this week is going to be a really big challenge on both sides of the ball and the trenches are probably going to decide the outcome.”
While there will probably be a lot of points on the board, Higgins is not worried about keeping up with his opponent. His team is going to stick to playing Hornet football.
“We have an identity and they have an identity,” Higgins said. “I feel like that’s why we’ve been successful on offense. Our players know what’s expected of them and I’m sure they’re the same way. But we know we’re going to have to execute at a high level and take advantage of any opportunities that we get.”
