PARK CITY – Emporia High’s Madelynn Griffin and Virginia Munoz will wrestle for state championships Thursday while four other Spartans will fight for podium spots at the 6-5A girls state wrestling tournament at Hartman Arena in Park City.
Emporia currently sits in fourth place as a team after the first day of competition.
Griffin (126) and Munoz (138) each won their three matches on Wednesday to earn spots in their individual state championship matches.
Azia Obregon (115), Katina Keosybounheuang (120), Kiana Flores-Delgado (155) and Megan Olson (235) each went 1-1 on Wednesday and will continue in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
Evelin Geronimo (109) went 0-2 and was eliminated from podium contention.
