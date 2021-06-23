The Lyon County Commission will hear a resolution to designate the county as a Rural Opportunity Zone.
Rob Gilligan of Ignite Emporia will discuss the ROZ along with program manager Rachell Rowland of the Kansas Department of Commerce.
There are added benefits for residents in ROZ counties, including student loan payment assistance administered by KDC. KDC partners with cities, counties, employers and foundations to pay up to $15,000 in students loans over five years, according to the KDC website.
Lyon County currently does not support the student repayment option.
The other added benefit is 100% state income tax credit administered by KDC, eligible to those filing online through the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Also on the agenda is Mark McKenna of Lyon County Facilities for permission to publish a bid on Generation #2 Project and domestic water tank storage replacement. Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and Renee Hivley will present a public health report.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. with public comment at 9:45 a.m.
