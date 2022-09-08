Another match, another program record set by the Emporia High School girls golf team.
The Lady Spartans won the Seaman Invitational with a new team record score of 321 at Village Greens Golf Course in Topeka on Thursday afternoon. Host Topeka-Seaman finished second with 332.
“The first thing about [the record] is it’s a lot of fun,” head coach Rick Eckert said. “It's great to see them playing good golf and having some success because I know all of them have put in a lot of time. It's rewarding to see them get something back for all the time and effort that they've put in.”
The previous team record was 335, which was achieved in last Tuesday’s Emporia Invitational.
Emporia had two of the top three finishers with Oliva Eckert (73) and Avary Eckert (74). Elise Eckert and Ella Fessler finished 11th and 12th with a score of 87.
“Today's course was a little bit shorter than what we normally will be playing and the girls shot good numbers, which they should have done,” Eckert said. “We got a lot of things that we still need to clean up, but we're making progress and moving in the right direction.”
Seaman’s Lois Deeter won the individual with a score of 69.
Emporia’s next match will be a nine-hole tournament at Sand Creek Station in Newton on Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. Eckert noted it’s a course the girls enjoy playing at.
“That's just a little nine whole tournament, but it's a good one,” Eckert said. “There are a lot of good teams that we don't normally see from the southern part of the state. So, we'll get a first-hand look at them and see how things go. But it's a really fun course. It's hard, but it's nice because it's one that the girls actually really look forward to playing just because it's such a good track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.