A new Kansas license plate is designed to help families dealing with childhood cancer.
The “Love, Chloe” plate went on sale at tag offices across the state this past week. They cost an extra $50, with proceeds going to the non-profit Love, Chloe Foundation based in Salina.
“Purchasing our distinctive license plate will allow us to provide gas cards to Kansas families through our Fueling the Fight program,” a statement on the foundation's website says.
Families which include children with cancer have no center available in Kansas for treatment, the website says. Instead, they must travel to Kansas City, Missouri for care.
Obtaining the tag requires a form, which is available from LoveChloe.org. It must be presented at the tag office, along with your current license plate. The extra $50 for the tag is tax-deductible.
The Love, Chloe Foundation is named after a Salina girl who died from a tumor in 2007 at age seven.
