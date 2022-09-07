The Emporia City Commission set the 2023 budget at its meeting Wednesday — voting to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and setting the mill levy at 43.8 mills.
City Treasurer Janet Harrouff explained the revenue-neutral rate as “dollars based upon the current year’s evaluation that you would get for the same dollars that you got in the previous tax year.”
By exceeding the revenue-neutral rate, the city will effectively collect more property tax than last year.
Harrouff presented commissioners with three options for mill levy amounts, with the lowest at 42.8 mills and the highest at 45 mills.
“Each mill is slightly over $200,000 [revenue for the city],” Harrouff said.
Commissioners voted three to two to raise the mill levy rate to 43.8 mills, with Commissioners Erren Harter and Jamie Sauder voting against.
The change will increase average property tax on a $100,000 home by $11.50 a year.
Harter said he is a strong proponent of increasing taxes, stating that many projects have been pushed down the road, and by increasing taxes the city would be able to provide the services taxpayers expect.
Sauder agreed, stating that higher increases would also help with increasing salaries for city employees and help alleviate the need to raise taxes later.
City Manager Trey Cocking said the city is on the low side of salaries and is in the process of conducting a study to find how much of an increase is needed to stay competitive.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman said that she was not in favor of raising the taxes to the maximum of 45 mills, but was comfortable with 44 mills.
Commissioner Danny Giefer agreed, stating that he was not in favor of raising taxes more than was necessary this year just because the city may need to raise it later. Giefer said he was more comfortable with the lowest option of 42.8 mills.
According to Harrouff, “[t]he City’s mill levy is increased 1 cent more than last year.”
During the discussion, Cocking also broke down where property taxes were distributed for Emporia residents.
“When folks look at their property tax statement, I think it’s helpful to realize that 27% of their property tax goes to the City of Emporia,” City Manager Trey Cocking said.
Lyon County property taxes are the largest portion, Cocking continued, with the school district coming in second.
As far as the city portion, “the biggest thing that it funds is the general fund,” he said. “65% of city property tax goes to the general fund, 23.3% goes to bond and interest expense, … and then 11.7% of property tax dollars go towards the library.”
During the study session, commissioners discussed replacing or remodeling two city fire stations.
Considerations include replacing the fire station in the White Civic Auditorium with a new station, Emporia Fire Chief Brandon Beck said. Additionally, the station at 15th and Industrial would need to be remodeled to add additional space, as well as to finish remodeling the dormitories areas and expand a classroom.
The commission referred the discussion to a committee that will further consider what to do with the fire stations.
appointed Ron Ewing, Jesse Liggett and Travis Hitt to the Building Trades Board.
appointed Elisabeth Johnson to the Emporia Human Relations Commission.
tabled a motion to appoint an individual to the Natural Resources Advisory Board until more candidates could be considered.
approved a bond authorization for $3,000,000 for the South Arundel Street sewer main project.
awarded a bid for the David Traylor Zoo Education Parking Lot Improvements to Burlington Construction Inc. in the amount of $127,864.70 to be paid from the multi-year fund.
