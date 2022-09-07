City of Emporia

The Emporia City Commission set the 2023 budget at its meeting Wednesday — voting to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and setting the mill levy at 43.8 mills.

City Treasurer Janet Harrouff explained the revenue-neutral rate as “dollars based upon the current year’s evaluation that you would get for the same dollars that you got in the previous tax year.”

