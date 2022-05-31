State health officials ended a stream advisory Tuesday for a tributary leading to Coal Creek, southeast of Emporia.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the advisory Thursday, May 19, due to “mismanagement of temporary onsite biosolids storage” at the Emporia Wastewater Treatment Plant. There was concern about high levels of bacteria and contaminants.
“Water samples show no health risk associated with the river,” a statement from the KDHE Tuesday said. “Water contact in the river is now deemed safe.”
A statement from the city of Emporia two weeks ago blamed a contracted hauler which acted “not in accordance with regulations” of the federal Clean Water Act.
The Gazette asked city Public Works Director Dean Grant last week who the contractor was. His reply by email Monday did not name the company.
City Manager Trey Cocking admitted in mid-May that spring rains made it difficult to dry biosolids properly. That led to an unusual odor which drifted across Emporia due to southeast winds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.