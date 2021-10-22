Emporia State looks to get back on the right track this season when it hosts Missouri Southern for homecoming at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Hornets (3-4) are coming off a fourth loss by seven or less after scoring at least 28 as No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney used a 35-0 scoring streak to upend Emporia State 42-35 last Saturday.
The defeat was another in a series of games this year where the Hornets have played well for most of the game but not for long enough to pick up the victory. They have never been blown out and they put up a lot of points and yards, but it’s the offensive and defensive lapses that have them sitting below .500, a record that distorts the reality of their ability.
Putting up huge offensive numbers hasn’t been an issue for Emporia State this year. The Hornets lead the MIAA in total offense, first downs, passing offense, completion percentage, net punting, third-down defense, tackles for loss and sacks while ranking second in scoring at 34.6 points per game and eighth in scoring defense at 30.4 points per game.
Quarterback Braden Gleason leads Division II in total offense and completions and is third in passing yards, eighth in completion percentage and 13th in passing touchdowns and points responsible for.
Meanwhile, Missouri Southern is also 3-4 on the season after a 52-32 win over Lincoln last week. The three wins are the Lions’ most in a season since they went 4-7 in 2014. They have the top-ranked pass defense in the MIAA at 206.6 yards per game and lead the league in turnover margin. Richard Jordan, Jr. leads the MIAA in total tackles and tackles for loss.
This will be the 46th all-time meeting between Emporia State and Missouri Southern, a game that was first played in 1970. The Hornets have won the last eight meetings to take a 23-22 edge in the overall series.
Emporia State beat Missouri Southern 29-6 in 2019, the last time the two teams played. That game was Gleason’s first career start as a Hornet and he went 14-of-34 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 81 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Lions are led by head coach Atiba Bradley, who is in his first season at the helm.
According to Massey Ratings (masseyratings.com), Emporia State is an 11.5 home favorite over Missouri Southern. Bill Connelly’s S&P+ rankings (@ESPN_BillC on Twitter) list the Hornets as 12 point favorites.
