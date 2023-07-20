ESU WBB signing class

Emporia State women's basketball head coach Brian Ostermann added eight new players in his first recruiting class.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State women's basketball head coach Brian Ostermann has announced the addition of eight players that will be attending the school and playing basketball for the Lady Hornets. They will join seven returners from last season's squad.

"We are excited to announce our first recruiting class," said Ostermann. "Assistant coaches Bri (Bogard), Ty (Hill-Thomas), and Paige (Talbott) have done a great job finding the right pieces to add to our team. We were able to add young ladies of great character that we believe have the ability on the court to get Lady Hornet basketball back on the path of chasing Championships."

