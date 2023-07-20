Emporia State women's basketball head coach Brian Ostermann has announced the addition of eight players that will be attending the school and playing basketball for the Lady Hornets. They will join seven returners from last season's squad.
"We are excited to announce our first recruiting class," said Ostermann. "Assistant coaches Bri (Bogard), Ty (Hill-Thomas), and Paige (Talbott) have done a great job finding the right pieces to add to our team. We were able to add young ladies of great character that we believe have the ability on the court to get Lady Hornet basketball back on the path of chasing Championships."
The group is made up entirely of transfers with a grad transfer, three seniors, two juniors and two sophomores with four Kansas natives. Two of the incoming players are Division I transfers.
"We focused on adding shooters or shall I say makers from the three-point line," said Ostermann. "We also wanted to add experience and some size. Adding this recruiting class to a solid returning core is the first step on our path."
Gracie Gilpin • G • 5'6 • SO • Emporia, KS • Emporia HS/Cowley CC
Gilpin averaged 11.5 points per game in 30 games with 29 starts for Cowley CC last season. She made 75 three-pointers on .321 shooting from beyond the arc. She was a two-time All-State selection in Class 5A for Emporia HS and scored over 1,000 points in her Lady Spartan career.
Ostermann Says:
"Gracie is a local product that the fans will really enjoy having back home! She really competes, can play both guard spots and is a really good three-point shooter!"
Aliyah Bello • W • 5'9 • SR • Blue Springs, MO • Blue Springs HS/Lincoln
Bello averaged 6.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 26 games with 19 starts for Lincoln last season. She had season-highs of 17 points and eight rebounds against the Lady Hornets in Jefferson City. She was a first-team All-Conference and All-District performer for Blue Springs HS as she led the Wildcats to the Missouri state semifinals as a senior.
Ostermann Says:
"Bello brings MIAA starting experience, defense, toughness, and the ability to knock down 3's! She is a very good piece to our puzzle."
Brooke Heiman • G • 5'9 • JR • Shabbona, IL • Indian Creek HS/Waubonsee CC
Heiman averaged 21.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore at Waubonsee CC in Illinois. In her two-year career with the Chiefs, she scored 1,161 points and grabbed 550 rebounds in 59 games. She was the all-time leading scorer for Indian Creek HS and the Little Ten Conference with 2,124 points, despite only playing in 16 games as a senior due to the COVID pandemic.
Ostermann Says:
"Brooke is an All-Region juco performer. She does a little bit of everything well! The one thing she has proven to do really well is score the ball."
Danielle Howard • G • 5'9 • SO • Uniontown, KS • Uniontown HS/Peru State
Howard averaged 5.2 points and 1.0 steals per game for Peru State last season. She was a first-team All-State performer in Class 2A and is the Uniontown HS career record holder in steals.
Ostermann Says:
"D is a preferred walk-on who will add depth, toughness and a great team spirit to our ball club. She can play both guard spots."
Allie Ostermann • F • 5'10 • SR • Manhattan, KS • Manhattan HS/Tabor
Ostermann averaged 5.3 points and shot .365 from the three-point line in 27 games last year for Tabor. She was an honorable mention All-State performer for Manhattan HS.
Ostermann Says:
"Allie has a few proven strengths at the NAIA level. She can really space the floor and shoot it from three. Her on-floor basketball IQ is high level which allows her to really help her teammates."
Tylieea Wallace • C • 6'2 • JR • Overland Park, KS • Shawnee Mission West HS/Kansas Wesleyan
Wallace averaged 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and was a third-team All-KCAC performer for Kansas Wesleyan last season. She scored 982 points in three seasons at KC Schlagle HS before transferring to Shawnee Mission West HS for her senior season. She was not able to play as a senior due to a knee injury suffered in practice.
Ostermann Says:
"Ty is a proven post-player. She is a smart inside player that will score & rebound for us."
Queen Ulabo • F • 5'10 • GRAD • Yenagoa, Nigeria • Community Secondary School Koluama/UTSA
Ulabo averaged 4.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 57 games over the last two years at UT-San Antonio. She averaged 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game with ten double-doubles as a sophomore at Barton CC on her way to First-Team All-Jayhawk West honors. She had 824 points and 522 rebounds in two seasons with the Cougars
Ostermann Says:
"Queen has had good coaching and brings a wealth of playing experience. She will be playing her super senior COVID season and we are thrilled she will be playing it here! She will make an impact on both ends of the floor and she plays much bigger than her size. Excited to watch her chase double-doubles for us."
Flera Vinerte • C • 6'2 • SR • Riga, Latvia • New Hope Academy/St. Bonaventure
Vinerte has played in 49 games over three seasons at the Division I level. She played two years at San Diego State and last season at St. Bonaventure. She was a McDonald's All-American nominee for New Hope Academy in Maryland as a senior in high school. A native of Riga, Latvia she played in the U-17 FIBA World Championships for the Latvian youth national team.
Ostermann Says:
"Flera is a DI transfer, and she is a much-needed post player. Flera embraces playing inside, has a good skill level and has three years of experience."
The Lady Hornets will be reporting to campus on Sunday, July 23 to begin training camp for their trip to Italy. Emporia State will depart for Milan on August 7 and is scheduled to return on August 17.
"We are thrilled to be able to get started with practice on July 24 and honored to represent Emporia State on our trip to Italy in August," said Ostermann. "We are very grateful to all that have helped make this trip happen. It will be an experience of a lifetime for our players!"
