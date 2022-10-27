Edwin Maciel

Edwin Maciel gets a free kick for Emporia on Thursday night against Andover.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 3-0 loss to visiting Andover in the regional final on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Spartans fell to a tenth-seeded Andover team that was coming off a 1-0 road win over Hays on Tuesday. The Trojans scored 11 minutes into the first half, added a second goal on a penalty kick and added the third goal in the 23rd minute. Emporia was not able to recover.

