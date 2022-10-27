The Emporia High School boys soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 3-0 loss to visiting Andover in the regional final on Thursday night.
The second-seeded Spartans fell to a tenth-seeded Andover team that was coming off a 1-0 road win over Hays on Tuesday. The Trojans scored 11 minutes into the first half, added a second goal on a penalty kick and added the third goal in the 23rd minute. Emporia was not able to recover.
“You want to give credit to Andover for coming out and wanting it more,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I thought we made some crucial mistakes and you would like to think Andover caused them to happen. They were very uncharacteristic mistakes that we haven’t made all year. It’s unfortunate that we played basically the worst 20 minutes of the season in this last game.”
Emporia finishes its season with a 15-3 record, and all three of those losses were by a final score of 3-0. But Ibarra felt all of those games were closer than the score. Ultimately, it was Andover’s ability to capitalize on Emporia’s mistakes that was the difference on Thursday.
“We lost three games this season and they all were 3-0, but I thought they were much closer than the score,” Ibarra said. “I think if you look at this game from the 10th minute on and you said they were losing 3-0, I don’t think you’d believe it. But it seemed they capitalized on every big mistake that we made.”
Emporia graduates a large class, with 11 seniors that will walk across the stage in the summer. The Spartans do return a number of key players, so they should be competitive again next season. But for right now, Ibarra hurts for his seniors that their high school careers ended this way. But he looks forward to watching them continue to grow into young men, and that’s the most rewarding part of the job.
“High school soccer is amazing because you get to invest so much time into kids over four years and watching them grow up,” Ibarra said. “It hurts. You have a player like Rudy [Bedolla] who I’ve been coaching for years and watching Diego [Reyes] become a man, you want better for these guys than for them to go out like that.
“Like I told the guys, take it as a lesson and grow from this. We do this because we want these kids to turn into great men. Seeing the alumni come back as good people and serviceable citizens makes me proud and I’m hoping this senior class will grow up the same way.”
