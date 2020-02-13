I have been saying for a long time the Dems need a Truman, who knows the power of Missouri branch water. (AKA: whiskey)
He would have weekly poker games in a janitor’s closet for Dems and Reps together. There would always be some fine Missouri branch water there. This did wonders for the process of governing. Do you recall the great Sen. Everett Dirkson (Rep.) and others who did the same and loved to take advantage of free branch water?
Did you notice that as soon as the new NAFTA treaty was signed that Pelosi and others felt that they had to get some credit for it? Perhaps they should, but I am noticing a lot of people saying the same thing about Dems doing nothing for the people for the last three years.
In addition, they are following the very same format of character assassination that they have attempted on about five or six nominees and office-holders over a period of time. I really don’t think that this is working very well for them.
I continue to think that they need to get on point like Dems of the past, who could win on their ideas.
The last time that Dems were ever this close to being pure leftists was when Nixon won huge and took both houses.
I was way out on a limb when I predicted Trump’s victory. But it’s a no-brainer that he will win again, to my way of thinking. And I think that both Houses will come with him. It has come to the point that the Dems can’t do much but see their leader Pelosi shred Trump’s State of the Union speech.
Somebody needs to send Pelosi and Schumer a case of Missouri’s finest branch water. No need to send it to Schiff, Mad Max Waters or Comrade Rep. AOC in my estimation. Pelosi showed some good judgment not to go down the impeachment path at first. Jeez, they even failed to take the vote of the House in order to conduct an impeachment. Such a vote is a requirement right in the Constitution for crying out loud, but they were in too much of a toot to follow the rules.
This has been brewing for a while, so it’s really not a huge surprise.
Not soon after the Senate voted 51-49 to end the impeachment trial with the acquittal of Trump, the Demwits began turning on themselves for a fresh slurp of blood. This group of far leftists are going after each other. Nadler is blaming Schiff for not doing a thorough enough job convincing people. Meanwhile, the real brain trust and social justice side of the party, better known as “The Squad,” jumped all over Hillary for being too critical of Bernie. Bernie is their (take your honeymoon in Russia) man.
Most of you have been around families, employees or athletic teams that just seem to never be happy. Since Trump continues to beat them at their own game, the frustration of these defeats has turned them into a party of wolves that have decided to eat their own.
I heard the other day that in 1991, only 27 percent of Democrats considered themselves liberal. Today, 54 percent consider themselves liberal. The party has changed, and finding someone who can truly lead and be a moderate has faded into oblivion.
Like I said; where the hell are the Trumans, who was one of my favorites? A most honorable man.
Watching this group is somewhat scary.
You see, the left keeps saying that Trump has divided America. In fact, the leftists in this country, are divided amongst themselves — let alone what they think of deplorable Walmart shoppers in the real world.
Big problems are coming down the pike for our leftist group of non-thinkers. Nov. 2020 is really going to be a blowout.
I am again out on a limb, but I fear what is coming on another front, too. With another trillion dollar yearly debt from Trump, the “shift” will really hit the fan...
(2) comments
Trump wants to cut social security + Bill Hartman draws heavily from social security and without it he would be in poverty = Democrats are crazy
My favorite part is Bill referencing the debt of the "fiscally conservative party" Trump boasts about the economy being good but the other day he denied federal workers wage increase due to economic conditions.
It will be a shame if Trump loses and Bill Hartman has access to healthcare whenever he needs it, or his grand kids will be able to have affordable college without being in insurmountable debt.
I don't think it's a "no-brainer" President Trump will win again... 15% of Republicans just voted against him in New Hampshire and he has already lost the popular vote once before to Hillary. President Trump brags about his approval rating being up (to 43%!). I can understand his excitement since his approval rating has been in the mid 30's to very low 40's his entire term. Saaad!
You know what else is saaad? The Senate made it clear, prior to the trial, that they had no intention of listening to whatever evidence was presented to them. If the jury does not listen to the evidence, it does not matter how good or poor a case was made: it is not going to influence their decision. An acquittal signifies that a prosecutor failed to prove his or her case beyond a reasonable doubt, not that a defendant is innocent. An "aquittal" by a 49-51 vote to not remove Trump from office is also not something to brag about. Half of Congress doesn't think Trump is fit for office! No Brainer! SAAAD!!
