Jacey Stutler

Jacey Stutler dives at Emporia’s Senior Day on April 27.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School girls swim and dive teams were at the Topeka High Invite at Hummer Sports Park on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans finished fourth as a team with 281 points, just 10 points behind runner-up Leavenworth. Washburn Rural won the event with 616 points.

