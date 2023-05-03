The Emporia High School girls swim and dive teams were at the Topeka High Invite at Hummer Sports Park on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans finished fourth as a team with 281 points, just 10 points behind runner-up Leavenworth. Washburn Rural won the event with 616 points.
Allisyn Weiss and Jacey Stutler finished 1-2 in diving. Weiss ended with a score of 435.00 while Stutler had a 386.55.
It was a season-high for Stutler, and head coach Barb Clark was happy for her.
“Jacey was on a mission today and wanted to do really well,” Clark said. “I feel like she’s kind of getting what she needs to do. We just stuck with our lineup and didn’t change any dives today and I felt this was a good step for her because this is the state board. I’m really pleased with Jacey because she’s been working really hard and it paid off today.”
On the swim side, Alison Brown finished third in the 500 free (6:37.23) and sixth in the 200 free (2:26.60).
Adeiah Heffner, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown finished fifth in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:34.89.
“The girls did well and we had a lot of best times and good swims tonight,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We finished fourth but could have been second except for a DQ in our 200 free relay for an early start.”
Emporia will now prepare for the Centennial League meet, which will be next Thursday, May 11 back at Hummer Sports Park.
200 medley relay: 9. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Jacey Stutler – 2:26.95
200 free: 6. Alison Brown – 2:26.60
200 IM: 12. Camryn Spafford – 3:05.41
50 free: 9. Jacey Stutler – 29.18
Diving: 1. Allisyn Weiss – 435.00
100 fly: 8. Adeiah Heffner – 1:36.21
100 free: 10. Ryan Peak – 1:06.00
500 free: 3. Alison Brown – 6:37.23
200 free relay: 9. Ava Podrebarac, Carlee Wright, Camryn Spafford, Taylor Cunningham – 2:16.25
100 back: 9. Brooke Monroe – 1:20.88
100 breast: 7. Camryn Spafford – 1:30.00
400 free relay: 5. Adeiah Heffner, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown – 4:34.89
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.