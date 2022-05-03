A familiar face will take over the National Teachers Hall of Fame this summer.
Ken Weaver was named the NTHF interim director Monday afternoon, during a news conference at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall. Weaver will take over for outgoing director Carol Strickland, who is retiring next month after nine-and-a-half years at the helm. The decision came after a nationwide search for a replacement failed to identify a suitable candidate.
“When faced with the idea of an interim director to lead us to the point of finding our new Executive Director, Ken Weaver was a perfect choice for our board,” said board chair Jackie Vietti. “He is knowledgeable, passionate about education and the Hall, and he will help us to continue our growth and national visibility. We are grateful that he said yes and accepted the challenge.”
Weaver is no stranger to the NTHF or the university. He joined ESU’s faculty in 1986 and served on the board of trustees from 2016 - 2019, and served as director of ESU’s honors program, an as department chair and dean of The Teachers College. He is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and co-chaired the Kansas Commissioner of Education’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Teacher Vacancies and Supply in 2016.
He said he was honored to take the reins upon Strickland’s retirement, and the two will be working closely together during the transition.
“I became the dean of The Teachers College in 2012 [and] The Teachers College is one of those positions that has an automatic place on the [National Teachers Hall of Fame] Board of Trustees, so I’ve been learning from Carol since 2012,” Weaver said. “For those three years, I had a chance to not only benefit from Carol’s wisdom, but to see her in all these different contexts.”
As director, Strickland has welcomed new inductees, returning inductees and friends and loved ones to names on the National Memorial to Fallen Educators. He plans to “take advantage” of her presence over the next few months as he takes over the daily operations of the office, fundraising, event planning, making presentations and attending conferences to promote the Hall of Fame.
Weaver said his goal is to help widen the reach of the Hall of Fame by ensuring more people around the country know about it so a permanent replacement can be found.
He said he is looking forward to having a presence on campus again.
“Ultimately I’m a teacher, so I’m really looking forward to engaging the students of Emporia State University and students around the state, and also the faculty of Emporia State,” Weaver said.
Strickland said Weaver is a perfect fit for the position.
“He’s perfect because he has knowledge, and it’s amazing the number of people who applied for the position that had no contact with education,” she said. “They don’t have a background; he has all of that. He checks all the boxes.”
Strickland said it’s important that the right person step into the role, since it requires so many specialities to be successful.
“It’s so multi-faceted and a lot of people have a specialization,” she said. “They will be great in the fundraising, but they might not be able to do some of these other things.”
Although Weaver will not officially assume duties until July, he will participate in the induction activities in Washington D.C., from May 9 - 14 and here in Emporia, June 13 - 17.
All are invited to tour the Hall of Fame museum and visit the national memorial, both on the campus of Emporia State University.
