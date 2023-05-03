Emporia State Athletics held their annual awards show The Corkys - A Student-Athlete Celebration on Monday night at Albert Taylor Hall
OUTSTANDING STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
The Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year Award is presented annually to a deserving male and female student-athlete - based upon their performance over time, athletic achievement, academic success, and contributions to the team.
JAEDON POOL, FOOTBALL
Pool was a First-Team All-MIAA selection at defensive back for the Live United Bowl champion Hornet football team. He was ranked ninth in the MIAA in solo tackles and 14th in total tackles. He was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Week against Washburn.
Off the field he earned First-Team Academic All-American honors with a 3.78 GPA in biology and chemistry. The Midwest City, Oklahoma native was co-president of the ESU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee last year and a member of Chi Alpha Sigma.
MACKENZIE DIMARCO, WOMEN'S SOCCER
Dimarco is a two-time All-American on the pitch and earned her first Academic All-American honor this past season.
The Pleasant Hill, Missouri native was named First-Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and earned Second-Team All-American honors from the D2 Conference Commissioners Association.
She was a unanimous First-Team All-MIAA pick for the third straight year after setting the league's single-season record with 23 goals scored. She holds virtually every Emporia State soccer scoring record for a game, season and career.
She has a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation and was named a Third-Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators.
UNDERGRADUATE AWARD OF EXCELLENCE
The Undergraduate Award of Excellence is given to an outstanding male and female underclass student-athlete who excels in their sport.
HANNAH WOOLERY, WOMEN'S SOCCER
Woolery was named First-Team All-American on the field by the D2 Conference Commissioners Association and First-Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators. She earned First-Team All-MIAA honors and was fourth in the association in goals, third in shots on goal, fourth in points and sixth in assists.
The Overbrook, Kansas native holds the Emporia State career record with 21 assists and ranks second in shots on goal while ranking third in both career goals and career points. She had a 3.90 GPA in English.
OWEN LONG, MEN'S BASKETBALL
Long was named NABC All-District and First-Team All-MIAA for the Hornets. He led the MIAA with 549 total points, 90 made three-pointers and 2.8 three-pointers per game. He was third in the league in scoring at 17.2 points per game while leading the MIAA in scoring during conference games only. His 90 three-pointers rank fifth on the emporia state single-season list.
The Sikeston, Missouri native has a 3.39 GPA in psychology and should be a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll when newcomers are announced at the end of the semester.
KENT WEISER HORNET LEGACY AWARD
The Kent Weiser Hornet Legacy Award recognizes an Emporia State senior that has exemplified what it means to be a Hornet throughout his or her career. It is based not only on athletic ability, but leadership talents both on and off the field of play. It signifies making a lasting, positive impression on their teams, the athletic department, and the university.
ERICA SELF, WOMEN'S SOCCER AND TRACK & FIELD
Self has been a leader at Emporia State since first setting foot on campus in the fall of 2017. She has been a key contributor for an MIAA tournament championship team, three NCAA tournament teams and a Sweet 16 team. She is also a sprinter for the Hornet track and field team.
It is off the playing surface that she has made some of her biggest impacts. She has served as the president of Emporia State's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and ESU's chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma honor society.
JOE CANNON SERVICE AWARD
The Joe Cannon Award is given to someone outside the Athletic Department that has been an exceptional fan, supporter and contributor to the success of Hornet Athletics.
TRIP SHANNON
Shannon is an Emporia State alum that played four years on the Hornet football team from 1981-85. After a successful business career, he began volunteering his time talent and treasure to Emporia State, the Athletic Department and the football program. He has been instrumental in connecting many alumni back to Emporia State.
Not one for sitting around, Shannon can be found on the ESU Foundation Board, working the sidelines at Hornet football games, and hosting alumni tailgates.
JOHN BAXTER AWARD
The John Baxter Award is given to an athletic training student who exemplifies John "Doc" Baxter's legacy. This student has proven time and time again, their dedication to you, ESU student-athletes, and to the profession as a whole. It is for a senior student that has positively impacted this program both in the classroom and in the athletic training room. This year's recipient is Donovan Heard.
