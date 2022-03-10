Thursday was a terrible day for outdoor track and field. Yet that was a hot topic in Madison, because of one student-athlete who wants to compete out-of-state.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association reported that it had not reached a decision on whether to sanction the Texas Relays. Madison High School star Casey Helm hopes to perform there.
“We're waiting on a list of invited schools,” KSHSAA staff member Kathy Wilhelm said from Topeka. She noted a national oversight association is waiting as well.
Wilhelm knew right away that Madison High was the issue. She said she'd talked with one member of the USD 386 board Wednesday about it.
The board turned aside a request from Helm Tuesday night to participate in the Texas Relays. That's caused an uproar in the Bulldog nation.
“I've been getting a barrage of calls and emails,” board member Gary Kile said Wednesday.
Kile missed Tuesday's meeting because he was out of state. He said he was not aware that the date had been moved to precede next week's spring break in Madison-Virgil Schools.
“Technically, the board did not deny him the chance,” Kile said. “They just couldn't vote on something they didn't have all the information about.”
A motion allowing Helm to participate died for lack of a second.
If the Texas meet is sanctioned, Kile said he would support a special board meeting to reconsider Helm's request.
“I would vote for him to go if I knew it was a sanctioned event,” Kile said. “There may be more coming this week.”
Kile explained that under Texas rules, Helm cannot enter the shot put and discus in Austin as an “unattached” athlete.
“He must participate as a representative of Madison High School,” Kile said.
That was a major concern for several board members Tuesday night. They said Helm would have to skip one of the Madison meets this spring if he competed in Texas, which would hurt the team score.
Helm has social media accounts, but he has not commented there on the controversy. The Twitter account mentions his plans to compete in track and field for Princeton University next year.
A call to Madison Superintendent Stephen Jowers Wednesday seeking more information was not returned.
The four-day Texas Relays begin Wednesday, March 23. Madison's first scheduled spring meet is in Wichita April 7-8.
