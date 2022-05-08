A truck driver from New York received minor injuries Saturday in a collision north of Emporia.
The trouble occurred around 5 p.m. on the Kansas Turnpike, seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. State troopers say Aleksandr Borzenkov, 33, was hurt when the driver of a car rear-ended his truck in the southbound lanes.
The Kansas Highway Patrol report does not indicate Borzenkov was taken to a hospital.
Car driver Jason Racine, 17, of Wichita showed no sign of injuries. It is not clear if he will face charges.
