042214 HEALTH shape up pic 1

A patient receives dental care at CareArc/Lyon County Health Department in 2014.

 Submitted photo

This weekend wraps up National Health Center Week. While CareArc normally uses the week to give to others, it received its own financial gift this week from Washington.

The Department of Health and Human Services awarded $65,500 to 19 health centers across Kansas, and thousands of others across the U.S. CareArc will use it for its dental clinic.

