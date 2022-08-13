This weekend wraps up National Health Center Week. While CareArc normally uses the week to give to others, it received its own financial gift this week from Washington.
The Department of Health and Human Services awarded $65,500 to 19 health centers across Kansas, and thousands of others across the U.S. CareArc will use it for its dental clinic.
“We are going to be updating some of our systems and some of our hardware,” agency spokesman Justin Ogleby said Thursday. That will include a new vacuum system and compressor.
But the grants primarily are for improving data collection and reporting. Ogleby said CareArc will improve its migration of electronic medical records.
“We’ll probably purchase some computers to go along with that,” he added.
The money for 19 community health centers in Kansas comes from the American Rescue Plan. Ogleby said CareArc had to apply for the money.
As for CareArc’s traditional celebration, Ogleby said a “back-to-school physical” event Wednesday night had a strong turnout.
“We did 64 physicals,” Ogleby said — all of them free — “which really filled us up.”
CareArc ended National Health Center Week with an Employee Appreciation Day luncheon for the staff Friday.
