In a game where every possession mattered dearly, the Emporia High girls basketball team came just shy of completing a comeback Tuesday night, instead falling to defending 6A state runner-up Topeka High 38-36.
The Spartans (2-2) overcame an eight-point first-half deficit to tie it before intermission and clawed its way back from a nine-point second-half deficit but couldn’t get any closer than 33-32 with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter.
Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey said that in a low-scoring game against a team like the Trojans (4-0), her team can’t afford to fall behind by that many scores – especially not twice.
“They’re incredibly tough; those kids are good,” she said of Topeka High. “We had to come back down eight and nine both times. You can’t do that against a team like that. It was almost too late, little late both times, one a half. … In a game like that, eight and nine is tough to come back from.”
It was another game where the Spartans defense stepped up to aid the offense. Emporia shot just 30% (11 of 37) in the game and turned the ball over 30 times, but it held Topeka High to 25% shooting (15 of 59) and forced 17 turnovers while outrebounding the Trojans 30-28.
“Defensively, I thought we were really strong,” Dorsey said. “There were a couple of breakdowns but that’s a Division I point guard (Topeka High’s Kiki Smith) out there and they controlled her pretty well. She had to work. It wasn’t easy. Those kids are tough. I’m incredibly proud of them.”
She was understandably less proud of her team’s 30 turnovers, which she said were due partly to the Trojans’ size advantage and a lack of patience from her team.
“We want to run and I think sometimes we don’t remember that we’re so little, and so when we try to outlet over these longer, athletic guards, they’re picking us off,” she said. “We’re not going to get a team like Topeka High in transition very often. They’re too talented. They’re too athletic.”
The Spartans were led in scoring by Gracie Gilpin and Rebecca Snyder, both of whom scored 13 points. For Snyder, it was a season high.
“We’ve been pretty hard on her to start because we expect more from her, and I thought tonight she answered the bell,” Dorsey said. “I thought she was strong. I thought she pulled some big boards. I think she altered some shots defensively. She had some good drives to the basket and finished. I know she’s so upset about the one she missed late and that’s tough on a kid, but it was the right take and she’ll finish that next time.”
The Spartans trailed 18-10 with 3:25 to go in the first half before making a run to tie the game at 20-20 at halftime. They fell behind by nine with 6:40 left in the game before working back to within one.
“After halftime, I thought we were bad in those first couple minutes, I think we came out lackadaisical,” Dorsey said. “ … I think we had maybe a three-minute lull there where we were just too complacent. And I think that’s the difference. Basketball is a game of possessions. One possession mattered for us. If we could have been better for one possession, I think obviously we’re still in that game.”
But overall, Dorsey said she’s mostly satisfied with her team’s performance, if a bit disappointed that it wasn’t able to pull out the victory.
“I thought we played hard,” she said. I thought we played strong. Both sides did a nice job. … I thought our kids showed a lot of toughness tonight and they can hang their hat on that. It doesn’t make you feel better, but they deserve to walk around with their heads high.”
SEASON PROGRESS
Four games into the season, Dorsey said she’s “happy” with how her team has played thus far, but “hurting” because her players have worked hard but only have a 2-2 record to show for it.
“I know a lot of coaches say, ‘We have the best kids,’ but these kids are great kids,” she said. “I know they’d run through any wall I asked them to for me, so I feel bad that they’re 2-2 and they’re probably 2-4 possessions away from being 4-0. But that comes with the territory a little bit with who we’re playing, who we’re going up against. But I’m incredibly pleased with their progress. We took more steps forward tonight.”
UP NEXT
The Spartans will head out on the road Friday to take on Great Bend in their last game before things restart again in January.
The Panthers are 2-3 after beating Larned 43-24 Tuesday night.
TOPEKA HIGH 38, EMPORIA 36
Topeka High (4-0) – 14; 6; 9; 9; – 38
Emporia (2-2) – 6; 14; 4; 16; – 36
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Topeka High – Smith 14 (6-24), Thomas 8 (3-13), Shields 7 (2-9), Caryl 3 (1-5), Benning 2 (1-1), Unlisted Player 4 (2-2).
Emporia – Snyder 13 (5-9), Gipin 13 (5-21), Baker 4 (0-0), Peak 3 (1-1), Stewart 2 (0-1), Gutierrez 1 (0-0).
