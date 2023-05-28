WICHITA — The second day of the KSHSAA 2023 State Track & Field Meet was successful for area athletes if you define success as participating in the state track and field meet. That, of course, is a feat and accomplishment worthy of notation. And if personal records are any indication of triumph, then triumphant efforts were achieved. But if you describe success in terms of the top-three places in a given event, then most area athletes did not check that box.

Madison’s Bryson Turner checked that box, however. The senior track star garnered three state titles and was the runner-up in the long jump. Yesterday, the Emporia State-bound sprinter/jumper notched the 100/200-meter sprint double, defending his 2022 titles. Turner’s competitors weren’t competitive — relatively speaking — as he jetted to victory in 10.94 with a legal wind behind him. The next fastest time was 11.27. Turner’s 10.94 was around two-tenths slower than last year’s time but still impressive. The Madison burner executed an explosive start remaining low for the first 10 meters, and possessed a sizable lead throughout the sprint, raising his right arm in victory as he crossed the line. His 200-meter win was bittersweet. Turner powered through the turn and held a comfortable lead exiting it, but as he moved down the straight, a pained expression announced something was wrong. It was apparent some slight deceleration occurred. Two meters from the finish, Turner noticeably slowed down but managed to hold on for the win, immediately reaching for the hamstring on his right leg after striding over the finish threshold. Turner recorded a legal 22.79, matching his prelim time.

