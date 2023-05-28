WICHITA — The second day of the KSHSAA 2023 State Track & Field Meet was successful for area athletes if you define success as participating in the state track and field meet. That, of course, is a feat and accomplishment worthy of notation. And if personal records are any indication of triumph, then triumphant efforts were achieved. But if you describe success in terms of the top-three places in a given event, then most area athletes did not check that box.
Madison’s Bryson Turner checked that box, however. The senior track star garnered three state titles and was the runner-up in the long jump. Yesterday, the Emporia State-bound sprinter/jumper notched the 100/200-meter sprint double, defending his 2022 titles. Turner’s competitors weren’t competitive — relatively speaking — as he jetted to victory in 10.94 with a legal wind behind him. The next fastest time was 11.27. Turner’s 10.94 was around two-tenths slower than last year’s time but still impressive. The Madison burner executed an explosive start remaining low for the first 10 meters, and possessed a sizable lead throughout the sprint, raising his right arm in victory as he crossed the line. His 200-meter win was bittersweet. Turner powered through the turn and held a comfortable lead exiting it, but as he moved down the straight, a pained expression announced something was wrong. It was apparent some slight deceleration occurred. Two meters from the finish, Turner noticeably slowed down but managed to hold on for the win, immediately reaching for the hamstring on his right leg after striding over the finish threshold. Turner recorded a legal 22.79, matching his prelim time.
The Chase County 4x400 meter relay team of Brock Griffin, Cooper Schroer, Wyatt Griffin and Tag Groh also checked the top-three box. The Bulldog foursome ran 3:27.54, setting a PR and placing second overall in the 2A boys event.
But Groh didn’t fare as well in the open 400 meters. The top seed ran from behind but made a run on leader Logan Churchill of Moundrdige in the home stretch, as did Isaac Kane of Jeff County North and Gunner Wilson of Trego Community. All three runners eventually passed Churchill, but it seemed Groh began experiencing lactic acid-induced muscle fatigue, grinding out a third-place finish in 50.52.
Chase County’s Mitch Budke managed to secure fifth place in the 2A boys javelin competition, despite battling injuries sustained in a December fireworks accident. The standout football player recorded a PR of 177-6. Olpe freshman Lilly Skalsky set a PR in the 1A girls 1600-meter final, running 5:39.12 and placing seventh.
In the 1A boys 800-meter final, Darren Heins of Olpe placed seventh in a PR time of 2:03.73, and Lebo’s Grayson Shoemaker followed in ninth, clocking a PR of 2:04.19. Heins’ Eagle teammate Blake Redeker placed 15th in a personal best of 2:13.58. Cooper Schroer of Chase County logged a solid 1:57.26 in the 2A boys 800-meter final but couldn’t match the two front runners, Cody Hammond of Central Heights and Logan Keith of Meade. The Bulldog middle-distance runner picked up the third-place medal.
Chase County Bulldog Wyatt Griffin began the 2A boys high jump yesterday morning, dubiously, missing his first attempt of the 5-8 opening height. But the freshman athlete regrouped and nailed his first attempts at 5-10 and 6-0, landing in the top three for a brief stay. As others cleared the height, he moved down the pecking order. But optimism lingered during the 6-2 round as Griffin cleared that height at the regional meet. However, replicating that jump didn’t materialize, and his state meet high jump experience ended at 6-0. Griffin finished sixth overall. Bulldog teammate Luke Budke cleared 11-0, placing 14th in the 2A boys pole vault.
Madison Bulldog Hayden Helm placed eighth in the 1A boys javelin on Friday, throwing 153-4, and Lady Bulldog Yolaine Luthi ran a seventh-place time of 49.49 in the 1A girls 300-meter hurdles. Lebo thrower Austin Bailey recorded a 127-4 mark in the 1A boys discus, finishing 13th, and placed 13th in the shot put with a toss of 42-0.75. Olpe’s Grace Coughlin and Lebo’s Audrey Peek finished 11th (116-5) and 13th (108-11), respectively, in the 1A girls javelin Friday. Peek and Olpe’s Hana Cole competed in the 1A girls pole vault Saturday, Peek setting a PR, jumping 9-6, and locking down eighth place and a medal. Cole cleared 7-0, placing 13th. Coughlin also placed 15th in the 1A girls discus, throwing 83-0. Hamilton’s Candice Ashlock placed 13th in the 1A discus, launching an 84-10 effort.
