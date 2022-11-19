A children’s book swap, Grinch photo booth and more are coming to the Emporia High School on Dec. 18 as part of fundraising and leadership projects — all sponsored by local youth.
Local 4-H member Mason Jenkins will be hosting a children’s book exchange as part of his leadership project. Children ages zero to 13 can bring a wrapped new or gently used book, swap with another, and take home a new story for the holidays.
“Mason wanted to do the book exchange because he thought it would be a way to give kids a new book for Christmas break,” Amy Jenkins, Mason’s mother and EHS Future Farmers of America sponsor, said. “His grandma had told him about an adult one that another group was doing and he thought it would be a great idea to host one for kids, too.”
According to Jenkins, her son is excited to get other kids excited about reading.
“Reading has always been a part of my kids’ lives growing up and at our house we talk about how important reading is and how you can learn so much from a book, so Mason has always seen books as a tool to learn more, explore topics, and use his imagination,” she said.
During the book exchange, the EHS FFA club and junior class will also be hosting a holiday photo booth where anyone is invited to come take photos with The Grinch. Cost is a freewill donation.
The day will also include fun, kid-friendly activities and snacks. The holiday festivities will run from 1-4 p.m. in the EHS front commons.
