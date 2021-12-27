The Emporia Gazette
A state agency still is collecting damage reports on the extreme weather which occurred Wednesday, December 15.
A Facebook statement by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said it’s working with county emergency managers not only on what happened the day of the derecho, but the week following that.
Cities, counties and some non-profit organizations can receive federal help from the Public Assistance Program. Farmers and ranchers with damage should contact their County Emergency Board, through the Farm Service Agency or county extension office.
KDEM recommends individuals contact their insurance companies and county emergency manager to receive help from volunteer agencies. The United Way of the Flint Hills may be able to provide guidance as well.
Extreme winds damaged several signs and buildings in Lyon County. A wildfire stirred by hurricane-force winds took several lives and left more than 150,000 acres of damage in north-central Kansas.
