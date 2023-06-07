Women's sports from Emporia State were well represented at the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell on Tuesday night in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. Cassondra Boston Richards and Brittney Miller Pitts were inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame while Mackenzie Dimarco was one of five finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award.
MIAA Hall of Fame
Brittney Miller Pitts - Volleyball and Women's Basketball (2007-11)
Every team Brittney Miller Pitts played on at Emporia State (volleyball in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010; basketball in 2008, 2009, 2010) advanced to the NCAA Tournament. She was a three-time All-MIAA selection in volleyball (2008, 2009 and 2010) and earned First Team All-MIAA honors in basketball her junior year (2009-10) – the same year she was named to the Eight All-Tournament Team and helped the Hornet women's basketball team to the 2010 NCAA Division II National Title. Miller-Pitts was named the MIAA Player of the Year in her senior volleyball season after leading the league with 4.00 kills per set at a .381 hitting percentage. She was also named a First Team All-American by the AVCA. Miller-Pitts ended her career ranked fourth at ESU with 1,357 career kills, 76 double-figure kill matches, and a .326 hitting percentage while ranking fifth in career kills per set at 3.25. She had her basketball career cut short by a knee injury in the last regular season match of the 2010 volleyball season.
Cassondra Boston Richards - Women's Basketball (2006-2010)
Cassondra Boston Richards had an impressive basketball career at Emporia State from being named the MIAA Freshman of the Year to being honored as the Association's Player of the Year her senior season. A four-time All-MIAA selection, Boston-Richards helped lead the Lady Hornets to the 2010 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship game where ESU was crowned national champions. She was named the MIAA's 2009-10 Ken B. Jones Winner, awarded to the Association's top female student-athlete. In the same year she was also a top 30 finalist for the NCAA Women of the Year, the CoSIDA South Central Regional Player of the Year, named a WBCA All-American, and was named to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight All-Tournament Team. Boston-Richards ended her career at ESU ranked fourth in scoring with 1,844 points, second with 244 made three-pointers, and sixth with 475 career assists. She was also named an Emporia State Outstanding Recent Graduate in 2019.
Ken B. Jones Finalist
Mackenzie Dimarco - Soccer (2019-present)
A two-time Emporia State Female Student-Athlete of the Year, Dimarco was a consensus All-American this past season, earning First-team D2CCA All-American and second-team United Soccer Coaches All-American honors. She was a unanimous First Team All-MIAA at forward after leading the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal and points while ranking second in game-winning goals. She scored 23 goals to break the previous MIAA single-season record of 20 that was shared between herself and Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018. The Pleasant Hill, Mo. native led the nation in total goals, was second in total points, fifth in goals per game and tenth in points per game.
She became the first player in MIAA history to score hat tricks in back-to-back matches as the Hornets defeated both Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western. Dimarco tied the NCAA Tournament single match record with four goals against Fort Hays State and broke the single match points record when she added an assist against the Tigers in the first round of the Central Regional Tournament. The Hornets advanced to the Central Region Championship match for the first time in school history.
She is the NCAA Division II active leader in goals scored with 61 in just 67 matches played. She holds the Emporia State career record for goals, points, shots attempted, shots on goal, goals per game and points per game.
Dimarco is a three-time First-Team All-MIAA performer, four times if the COVID Spring 2021 season in included. She became the first Hornet soccer player to earn All-American honors in when she was named Second-Team All-American by both the United Soccer Coaches and D2CCA in 2021. As a freshman, she was named MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year in 2019.
In the classroom she maintains a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation and was named Second-Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators last season. She is a two-time Academic All-District performer and three-time MIAA Scholar-Athlete. Dimarco is a D2 Athletic Directors Association (ADA) Academic Achievement Award recipient and has been a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director's Honor Roll every year at Emporia State.
She is also a contributor to her community as a member of the Emporia State soccer team that placed ninth in the nation in this past year's Helper Helper Community Service Challenge. She has helped out with Emporia Main Street Cleanup, ESU's Student Advisory Committee Trunk or Treat event for Emporia area youth, Laps 4 Landon walk to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, and High Five Friday at various Emporia area elementary schools. She also serves as a youth soccer coach and speaks to youth about life as a student-athlete. Dimarco has also been a Hornet Helper on Emporia State new student move in day, aided in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, and helped pack food as part of the Food for Students program for Emporia area children.
