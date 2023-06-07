ESU MIAA Hall of Fame

From left: Cassondra Boston Richards, Mackenzie Dimarco and Brittney Miller Pitts were honored at the MIAA Awards Ceremony in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

 Courtesy MSH Photography

Women's sports from Emporia State were well represented at the MIAA Awards Ceremony presented by Husch Blackwell on Tuesday night in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center. Cassondra Boston Richards and Brittney Miller Pitts were inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame while Mackenzie Dimarco was one of five finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award.

MIAA Hall of Fame

