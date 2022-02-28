Richard Porter and the Emporia Community Foundation presented a check totaling $50,000 to Kansas Legal Services Monday morning.
Porter, who owns the Porter Cattle Company in north Lyon County, made the gift with the purpose of providing legal assistance for individuals looking to expunge their criminal records. He recently helped two acquaintances pay for the process and reached out to ECF to help connect him with a way he could provide that assistance to others.
“They saw 100 times more benefit from it than what it cost me to fund that lawyer and it was a life-changing event of how they saw themselves and how others saw them,” Porter said. “And so I thought, ‘Man, I’d like to do this for some additional people.’”
But Porter didn’t just write a $50,000 check to ECF and have it passed on to Kansas Legal Services. Instead, he donated soybeans from his ranch, which were then sold to fund the gift amount.
Porter said that only about 10% of the people who are eligible for expungement ever follow through and that often one of the primary barriers is the various fees associated with the process. He wanted to help people overcome that barrier because having a criminal record can keep them from getting a job, finding housing and moving forward in their lives long after serving their sentences and rehabilitating.
“We’ve all made mistakes,” he said. “Some of us get caught and some of us don’t. Here, they have a proven track record of going over five years without having an issue and so this is just a way of saying, ‘Job well done.’”
Marilyn Harp, executive director of Kansas Legal Services, said that many misdemeanors can be expunged after three years and many felonies can be expunged after five years.
“(Expungement) is out there as an option for people and they really should think about it,” she said. “There’s serious felonies, but there’s also the minor in possession charge that somebody might have that is sitting out there to be seen by future employers and there’s an option to make that not be the case.”
Ty Wheeler, who works for Kansas Legal Services in Emporia, said that many people don’t have the financial means to expunge their records and don’t have the time or ability to gather all the necessary information needed to file individually.
“You have to know certain facts about the case: Where was the arrest? Where was the conviction? What was the date of the conviction? When was the sentencing?” Wheeler said. “All of that has to be included in the petition for an expungement. A lot of our clients just don’t know where to find that information. We can find it pretty easily whereas the individual client is just out there without a clue looking around. A lot of people, I think, just decide it’s not worth the time.”
Porter’s donation will help with easing the process, and Wheeler said that Kansas Legal Services now has an intern who will work almost exclusively on assisting with expungement cases.
You can apply to work with Kansas Legal Services at kansaslegalservices.org/node/809/online-application or call the statewide client intake line at 1-800-723-6953.
Porter said that it was “a good feeling” to help out members of the community in need of expungement and that working with ECF made the process simple.
“I’ve done a number of different deals through the Emporia Community Foundation and everything always happened perfectly,” he said. “The Emporia Community Foundation facilitates allowing good things to happen and putting people together, people wanting to donate money and people running an organization that is needing funding.”
I first met Richard Porter when helped to clear the Rail Trails close to his land. He came to MUPP meetings with an energy to make things happen. He assisted MUPP in many ways and helped to give it an early impetus. Richard has done many charitable things for the Lyon County community. This gift to expunge criminal records is another example of Richard's magnanimous heart.
