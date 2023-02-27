HAYS — Bulldog wrestler Micah Cauthers hit the mat grappling on the second day of the KSHSAA 3-1A State Wrestling Championships but fell short in his bid for a podium spot.
Cauthers, competing in the 175-pound weight class, defeated Caden McCandless of Hudson High School in the second consolation round, recording two takedowns prior to pinning the Hudson wrestler during period two. In the consolation quarterfinals, the junior wrestler met Mac Chambers of Southeast of Saline High School. The No. 4 ranked Chambers had already beaten Cauthers this season and dominated Saturday’s bout, winning by fall. Cauthers posted a state tournament record of 2-2.
