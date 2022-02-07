ARKADELPHIA, ARK.–The Emporia State softball team is off to a 3-1 start to the new season after two days of play at the Ronnie Hawkins/Mike McGhee Memorial Tournament this weekend.
Emporia State 4, Ouachita Baptist 1
The Hornets opened the year with a 4-1 win over Ouachita Baptist on Saturday.
Sydney Righi pitched a complete game for Emporia State, allowing one run on two hits and a walk in seven innings.
Brittanie Shepherd, Roni Raines and Maddy Broxterman had two hits each for the Hornets, with Raines picking up two of the Hornets’ three RBIs.
Emporia State fell behind 1-0 after one inning but held the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way while scoring one in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Oklahoma Baptist 7, Emporia State 6
The Hornets dropped their first game of the season Saturday, falling to Oklahoma Baptist 7-6.
Emporia State led 6-2 after six innings, but the Bison scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 7-6 lead. The Hornets got the tying run to first base but couldn’t move it any further.
Alexis Dial had three hits and two RBIs while Shepherd and Roni Raines had two hits apiece.
Josie Harrison started the game in the circle for Emporia State, giving up five runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. Brylie Bassett took the loss by giving up two runs on one hit in 1/3 of an inning in the seventh.
Emporia State 13, Henderson State 1
The Hornets scored eight runs in the first inning and five in the third as they beat Henderson State 13-1 in five innings on Sunday.
Shepherd went 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs while Karly Johnson had four RBIs on two hits.
Gracie Rabe won in the circle, giving up one run on three hits in five innings.
Emporia State 7, Arkansas-Monticello 5
The Hornets fell behind 5-0 after the top of the second before putting up three in the bottom of the second and four in the bottom of the third in a 5-7 win over Arkansas-Monticello Sunday.
Haley Cornell led Emporia State with two RBIs on two hits.
Harley Sturm came on in relief of starting pitcher Jayda Van Ackeren and picked up the win, giving up no runs on three hits, three walks and a strikeout.
The Hornets will wrap up the Ronnie Hawkins/Mike McGhee Memorial Tournament against Cameron at 11 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.